Getting close to nature in a kayak

Welcome to Shelter Island at what many would tell you is the best time of year here, especially if kayaking is on your agenda. As temperatures drop from summer highs and there’s less boat traffic, the water become increasingly clear so you can watch the minnows flit by as you gently paddle your kayak through narrow marsh areas.

Not only can you hear the sounds of birds, but if you’re quiet enough, you can actually move quite near to where they sit and gain a view you probably have only previously seen through binoculars.

That’s how Shelter Island Kayak Tours owner Jay Damuck describes this special time of year to his customers. Those who choose to rent a kayak individually rather than to go on one of Mr. Damuck’s tours ask where the prettiest sites are to launch their kayaks.

There’s nowhere that’s not beautiful, he says, but the winds and their affect on the water will dictate what he’ll recommend.

1) Coecles Harbor accessed from the town landing at the end of Burns Road when it’s not too windy is a favorite. It opens into the wide waterway as well as providing access to many creeks where you’ll be able to get close to birds and where the water is very shallow.

2) Daniel Lord Road at the town landing that brings you into West Neck Bay will allow you to paddle out to West Neck Creek and West Neck Harbor as well as to explore Menantic and Dickerson Creeks and Shell Beach. Because of its sheltered location, it’s a good place on a windy day, Mr. Damuck says.

3) Any of the town’s almost 40 landings provide access for kayakers. At the same time, Mr. Damuck recommends avoiding the area near the South Ferry landing because waters are often choppy, there’s wave action from the ferries and even in the off season, best avoided.

Never been in a kayak? It’s more stable than a canoe or rowboat and because the action of paddling involves the shoulders and upper body, more gentle. Kayaks are easy to maneuver, even for a first timer and their beauty lies in their simplicity, Mr. Damuck says. They require little maintenance and are lightweight and easily transported from site to site, he says.

He also rents paddle boards, but admits the jury is still out. He began renting them because many families with teens find the younger generation prefers the paddle boards. But for him, kayaks are the name of the game.

His guided tours are by arrangement and tend to attract a lot of first-time kayakers. The questions people ask him most during tours are about Shelter Island, particularly where the best restaurants are. He has some favorites, but also recommends buying food at a local grocery store and picnicking at any of the beautiful sites around the Island.

People are always curious about some of the large houses they see along Little Ram from their kayaks in Coecles Harbor.

Rules of the water Mr. Damuck imposes — stay out of the way of larger boats, wear a life jacket and stay off your cell phone. He’ll provide a waterproof case for it, but he wants people to come out and enjoy nature at its purest without such worldly intrusions as a call from the office.

Weather permitting, he’ll be open until Halloween.

Rentals cost $30 for a single or $50 for a double kayak for a two-hour minimum. Paddle boards rent for $20 an hour. You’ll find his shack on North Ferry Road opposite Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and can call him at 749-1990.

j.lane@sireporter.com