Friday Night Dialogues: ‘I remember when…’

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will present a talk and book signing by author Jason Shields on September 5 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island Public Library’s Community Room on the lower level. Come and hear some stories about a less-hectic Shelter Island.

Human nature and the natural world around us are illuminated in this collection of stories, memories and poems by Islander Jason Shields. “Louis’ Beach & Other Writings,” precisely written and touching, is all about growing up on Shelter Island.

The Island is seen through the perspective of hunting and fishing, childhood explorations and life lessons learned in nature. This engaging volume provides a glimpse into Shelter Island ‘back-in-the-day’ through the adventures of a “city” boy plunked down here in what was a simpler time.

Jason Shields is the son of the late, well-known artist Alan Shields and Maria Caccese. Jason has been a long-time nature and fish columnist for the Reporter and formerly its editor, where his writing garnered a number of state newspaper awards. He lives on the Island with his wife and young son and runs his own contracting business.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is free, with donations greatly appreciated.

Coming Up: On September 12, author Patricia D’Arcy Laughlin will discuss her book “Sacrifice for a Kingdom,” followed by a presentation on cold stunned sea turtles by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation on September 19.