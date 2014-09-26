Fire Department responds to IGA emergency

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call to the IGA about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Electrical equipment on a utility pole behind the store caught fire briefly, producing a small flame and a bit of smoke, according to Fire Chief Will Anderson at the scene.

A PSEG employee went up in a company “bucket truck” with a portable water dispenser provided by the SIFD and brought the situation under control in a matter of minutes

Chief Anderson said a wire had “rubbed through” against the pole, which caused the incident.

There were no injuries.