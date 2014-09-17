Fire budget comes in under the cap

At a meeting of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners Tuesday evening, the board discussed a proposed tax levy of $818,804, according to Fire District Treasurer Amber Williams.

This is below the state imposed 2 percent tax cap by about $4,000.

The commissioners will adopt the proposed budget on September 22.

Sometime after the public hearing on the budget scheduled for October 21 at 7 p.m., and before November 7, the board must then adopt the final budget, Ms. Williams said.

Historically, there have been no changes between the proposed and final budgets.