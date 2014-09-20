Update: Fire at the Recycling Center

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday evening to a call of a raging fire at the Town’s Recycling Center.

Fire Chief Will Anderson said that flames were shooting as high as 80 feet in the mild evening air, before fire fighters got the blaze under control.

There were were no injuries, the chief said.

An hour after the fire started, thick sooty smoke enveloped the area.

The fire was in the area where construction debris was stored. Chief Anderson said there was no sign of arson, but that a very small flame probably began smoldering, and since no one was at the Recycling Center the fire grew into an inferno.

‘That’s the largest construction debris fire I’ve seen,” the chief said.

The Shelter Island Police Department was on the scene as well as an ambulance from the town’s Emergency Medical Services team.