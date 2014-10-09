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Cross country program comes back in style

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | The newly resurrected cross country team, cheering on their mates at the matchup against Port Jefferson yesterday.
COURTESY PHOTO | The newly resurrected cross country team, cheering on their mates at the matchup against Port Jefferson yesterday.

The Shelter Island School’s cross country team, long dormant, but revived this year,  began with a flourish yesterday.

The boys and girls teams traveled to Sunken Meadow to take on Port Jefferson, with the girls bringing home a big win. The final score, with Shelter Island on top, was 22-23 (low score wins) and the top three finishers were all Island girls.

Freshman, Lindsey Gallagher won  the 3-mile hilly race in 21:07, followed by her sister, 7th grader Emma Gallagher, in 21:45, and freshman Lindsey Binder in 21:48.  The rest of the scorers for the Indians were Francesca Frasco in 24:58 and Elizabeth Cummings in 26:25.

The boys lost to Port Jefferson in their opener, but had strong performances by senior Sawyer Clark with a 19:29.  For the same 3-miles, Joshua Green clocked in at  20:37 and Jack Kimmelmann at 21:45.

COURTESY PHOTO | Lindsey Gallagher finishing in first place with a time of 21:07 for three miles.
COURTESY PHOTO | Lindsey Gallagher finishing in first place with a time of 21:07 for three miles.

 

COURTESY PHOTO | Emma Gallagher finishing in second at 21:45.
COURTESY PHOTO | Emma Gallagher finishing in second at 21:45.

 

COURTESY PHOTO | Caitlin Binder coming in third at 21:48.
COURTESY PHOTO | Caitlin Binder coming in third at 21:48.

 