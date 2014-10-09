Cross country program comes back in style

The Shelter Island School’s cross country team, long dormant, but revived this year, began with a flourish yesterday.

The boys and girls teams traveled to Sunken Meadow to take on Port Jefferson, with the girls bringing home a big win. The final score, with Shelter Island on top, was 22-23 (low score wins) and the top three finishers were all Island girls.

Freshman, Lindsey Gallagher won the 3-mile hilly race in 21:07, followed by her sister, 7th grader Emma Gallagher, in 21:45, and freshman Lindsey Binder in 21:48. The rest of the scorers for the Indians were Francesca Frasco in 24:58 and Elizabeth Cummings in 26:25.

The boys lost to Port Jefferson in their opener, but had strong performances by senior Sawyer Clark with a 19:29. For the same 3-miles, Joshua Green clocked in at 20:37 and Jack Kimmelmann at 21:45.