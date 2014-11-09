Benefit for Tot Lot at SALT

Calling all grandparents and friends, you’re invited to a Cocktail Party to benefit the revitalization of the Tot Lot playground on Friday, September 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tasting Room at SALT.

Located on School Street, the playground was established in 1995 through the efforts of parent volunteers and with private donations. Nearly 20 years later, with the help of moms, the Lions Club and others, the playground is being rebuilt for the next generation of toddlers. It’s a great location and great for kids.

Tickets cost $40 per person; $75 per couple and are available at the door or by calling Linda Springer at 749-0678 or Fran Walsh at 749-3084.

Make checks payable to the Shelter Island Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island 11964 and write “playground” in the memo. Donations are also most welcome and are 100 percent tax deductible.