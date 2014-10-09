“Arsenic and Old Lace” at senior center

Join us at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. for “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Directed by Frank Capra, the 1944 American dark comedy starred Cary Grant, who plays Mortimer Brewster, a frazzled film critic, and Priscilla Lane, his new bride.

Josephine Hull and Jean Adair play Mortimer’s aunts who ply their lonely gentlemen boarders on the night they arrive with a cup of tea laced with arsenic.

When they expire, the brother, played by John Alexander, puts them “in the box” under the parlor window to await burial in the basement. The brother thinks he is President Teddy Roosevelt and that he is digging the Panama Canal.

Mortimer has only one night to make everything turn out all right!

I watched this film a few weeks ago and it is very, very funny.

Running time: 118 minutes