‘Young Musicians Chamber Bash’ at Union Chapel on August 14

If you’ve seen their colorful posters all over the Heights, you’ll know that the Union Chapel will be full of music, laughter and kids when the “Young Musicians Chamber Bash” plays on Thursday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Tristan Semmelhack, 12, and his 11-year-old sister, Victoria,, will join Georgia Kurman, 14, as they play a concert designed for kids by kids. Cellist Georgia likes to perform “because it makes people happy. We are playing exciting music. Even though it’s classical, it’s not overly serious and it’s fun and spunky. Kids won’t fall asleep in this concert!”

They had their debut at the Steinway Concert Hall in June.

Caitlin Lynch, chamber music coach from the Perlman Music Program, is the director of the group and will play viola. Caitlin has directed the young musicians for the past seven weeks.

Marina Obukovsky will accompany the Semmelhacks’ violin solos on piano. During the school year, Victoria and Tristan study piano with Ms. Obukovsky, who is a member of the faculty at the Preparatory Division of the Mannes College of Music and the School for Strings in New York City, where they also study violin under Arik Braude and Sophie Arbuckle.

Their mother, Suzanne Sarka, who describes herself as “a music enthusiast who loves classical music and the violin and piano,” is the organizer of this musical event. She said the musicians are grateful to the Union Chapel’s Board and Linda Betjeman, “who have been very gracious in supporting our interest and making the chapel available to us.”

The quartet will perform music by Dvorak, Mozart, DeBériot and Kreisler. Admission is free, so bring the family to Union Chapel for an audible treat from talented up and coming young musicians.

The kids explain why they love music.“Playing the violin is a fun way to express yourself and enjoy sharing incredible music,” Tristan said. Victoria added, “Music is a way of expressing your feelings in a way that cannot be expressed through words.”