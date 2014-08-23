If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.



We got one response identifying last week’s photo (see below) but it was the most important.

“Once again, I love how you put ‘What is that?’ in the paper,” wrote Chrystyna Kestler, whose son, First Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010. “Thanks to Jo Ann for the photo, too. The week our Joe came home in June 2010, Danielle Lascala, proprietor of Mattituck Florist, delivered this beautiful bench to our Shelter Island dental office [Frank Kestler DDS. on Route 114]. We keep the bench near … the flag pole that proudly flies our American flag. It truly is a wonderful place to just sit and be still.”