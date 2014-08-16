What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Some people were not fooled at all by last week’s mystery photo (below).

Weighing in first with the correct answer was Jennifer McCormick, who wrote: “The photo is a double boat tube and tubes that you ride while being towed on a boat. They’re in town at Jack’s hardware store on the shelf/roof.”

Andrew Bocko of New York City, visiting friends here, said he spied the second floor display at Jack’s “on my way to get a Bloody Mary at the Chequit.”

Sharon Herbstman and Meredith Gurney Page both identified Jack’s from our Facebook page, and the Pedone girls, Maddie, 10, and Ellie, 6, were right on last week’s picture of the rafts, adding, “We want one!”