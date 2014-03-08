Janet Zabel phoned first to identify last week’s (see below) “What is that:” “That’s Hap’s [Bowditch] bird. I should know. I’m his aunt.”

Right behind Janet was Rich Loper, who was all over it like, well, a bird of prey. He identified the place where Islanders can find the metal bird as “Hap’s Corner,” known to many as the corner of Smith and Midway, where sculptor Bowditch displays some of his amazing scuptures,

Adrian Hunkele wasn’t fooled either, calling in to identify the bird of the week.