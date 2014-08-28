Tuning Up: music on the Island for Labor Day weekend

I caught a bit of Joe Lauro’s “Jazz in the Movies” at last week’s opening of the Shelter Island Jazz Fest and I have to say my favorite clip was an absolutely crushing version of “Swing, Swing, Swing!” from the Benny Goodman Orchestra that included Harry James (trumpet), Teddy Wilson (piano), Lionel Hampton (vibes) and Gene Krupa (drums). The rest of “the fest” went well, with at least five performances selling out. Look for this event to grow!

With the busy Labor Day weekend approaching, it seems like almost every venue has got at least one musical event – six on Saturday alone. Reggae is heavy again this week, but also check out the Shelter Island Historical Society’s 60s Dance Party at the Havens House Barn on Saturday and the Intersection Trio at the Presbyterian Church with the Friends of Music on Sunday. The last musical gasp before everyone goes back to school and work will be acoustic classics with Scott E. Hopson at the Shipwreck at SALT on Monday afternoon.

Thursday, August 28

• The Shipwreck at SALT, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8:00 p.m.

Rock, R&B and jazz with Broder and Bogart, guest vocalist Lisa Shaw

• The Pridwin, Shore Road, 8 p.m.

Salsa and sangria and free dance lessons

Friday, August 29

• Perlman Music Program, Shore Road

2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“Violin Fest,” violin superstars prepare for the prestigious Indianapolis Violin Competition. Free and open to all. Reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

• The Shipwreck at SALT, 5 p.m.

Smooth acoustic classics with Scott E. Hopson

• American Legion Hall, in the Center,

7 to 9 p.m.

Acoustic folk-rock duo, Catbird Band

• Sweet Tomato’s, in the Heights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (or maybe longer)

Jazz with John Ludlow (alto sax), Dick Behrke (trumpet) and Billy Johnson (bass)

• Shelter Island Yoga and Fitness at the Dering Harbor Inn, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Reggae dance party with Winston Irie; $12 cover, cash bar

Saturday, August 30

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 1 to 3 p.m.

Catbird Band

• Perlman Music Program, Shore Road

2:30 and 7:30 pm

“Violin Fest” (See August 29)

• The Shipwreck at SALT

1 to 4 p.m., Jim Preston

• 5 to 8 p.m., reggae/ska with Dub Steady

Shelter Island Historical Society Havens House barn, Route 114, 8 to 10 p.m.

60s Dance Party with DJ Tim Purtell; $5

• The Chequit, in the Heights, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rock, reggae and originals with The Realm

Sunday, August 31

• The Shipwreck at SALT

1 to 4 p.m., Americana, folk with Mike Hargreaves

5 to 8 p.m., Americana with Black and Sparrow

• The Ram’s Head Inn, Ram Island, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz with vocalist Vanessa Trouble and regulars Jane Hastay (piano), Peter Martin Weiss (bass), John Ludlow (alto sax) and Peter Cataletto (drums)

• Shelter Island Friends of Music, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m.

The Intersection Trio: “Chamber music with a twist”

Free admission, donations accepted. Call 749-2251 for additional info

Monday, September 1

• The Shipwreck at SALT, 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic classics with Scott E.

Hopson

If you’re playing here soon, let me know at music@sireporter.com.

See you next week!