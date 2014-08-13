Tuning Up: Music around the Island

Here’s what happening, music-wise, around the Island from August 18 to August 24.

Around this time every year, it seems that people try to pack as much as they can into what’s left of summer. Looking at all that’s happening, there’s plenty to choose from.

The big news this week is the opening of the Shelter Island Jazz Fest, starting on Monday, August 18.

There’s also a couple of great reggae bands and lots of other acts around at smaller venues. One of my favorite places is the Shipwreck at the Island Boatyard. The relaxing setting is almost Caribbean, a very cool place to while away an hour or two.

The scene at the Ram’s Head Inn on Sunday night continues to draw appreciative crowds and great talent. Alto saxophonist John Ludlow, who plays there regularly and seemingly almost everywhere else, started studying when he was only 10 years old with the late great Hal McKusick, and continued with him for 13 years until McKusick’s death in 2012. John has a smooth style that makes him a favorite with musicians and listeners alike.

At the Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival in Hebron, Connecticut this past weekend, we caught up with two bands, The Steeldrivers and Blue Highway, both of which have played at the annual show here every January. We also saw a band that may very well be here next year as well. Who? Well … you’ll see!

Thursday, August 14

• The Shipwreck at SALT Restaurant, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Classic rock, folk with Jim Preston.

• The Pridwin, Shore Road, 8 p.m.

Salsa and sangria and free dance lessons.

Friday, August 15

• The Shipwreck at SALT, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Rock with Ray Red

• American Legion Hall, Center, 7 to 9 p.m.

Acoustic folk rock duo, Catbird Band

• Sweet Tomato’s, Grand Avenue, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (or maybe longer)

Jazz with John Ludlow (alto sax), Dick Behrke (trumpet) and Stephen Shaugnessy (guitar, bass)

• Perlman Music Program, Shore Road, 7:30 p.m.

Classical Works in Progress concert; free admission. Repeats on August 16

• Shelter Island Yoga and Fitness, Dering Harbor Inn, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Reggae with Winston Irie; $12 cover, cash bar.

Saturday, August 16

• The Shipwreck at SALT, Island Boatyard

1 to 4 p.m., soloist to be announced

5 to 8 p.m., rock with Black and Sparrow

• The Dory Restaurant, Bridge Street

1 to 3 p.m., acoustic folk rock duo, Catbird Band

• Perlman Music Program, Shore Road, 7:30 p.m.

Classical Works in Progress concert; free admission.

• The Chequit Inn, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Reggae with Dub Steady

Sunday, August 17

• The Shipwreck at SALT, Island Boatyard

1 to 4 p.m., soloist to be announced

5 to 8 p.m., folk, rock with Jim Turner and Matty Liot

• Ram’s Head Inn, Ram Island, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz with vocalist Darcy and regulars Jane Hastay (piano), Peter Martin Weiss (bass), John Ludlow (alto sax) and John Cataletto (drums)

Monday, August 18

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 8 p.m.

Shelter Island Jazz Fest begins

“Jazz in the Movies,” hosted by Joe Lauro, $10

Tuesday, August 19

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 6 and 8 p.m. Dinner concert, $85

Shelter Island Jazz Fest

Vocalist and pianist Freddy Cole, vocalist Lilly Merat.

• The Pridwin, 7 to 10 p.m.

Jazz Open Jam with Dennis Raffelock

Guest musicians welcome.

Wednesday, August 20

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 6 and 8 p.m. Dinner concert, $85

Shelter Island Jazz Fest

Vocalist and pianist Freddy Cole, vocalist and bassist Dennis Raffelock

• The Pridwin, 8:30 p.m. to 12 midnight

Rock with Majic

Thursday, August 21

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., $10

Shelter Island Jazz Fest

Hoo Doo Loungers

Friday August 22

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., $10

Shelter Island Jazz Fest

Jazz Soul Express

Saturday August 23

• The Dory, Bridge Street, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., $30

Shelter Island Jazz Fest

Judy Carmichael

Sunday August 24

• Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz with Jane Hastay, Peter Weiss, John Ludlow, Dick Behrke, John Cataletto and Sari Kessler.

So much music and so little time! Don’t forget, if you’re playing around here and I don’t know about it, I want to. Email me at music@sireporter.com.

See you next week!