Town to provide transportation to chopper meeting

“Nonsense.”

That’s how Supervisor Jim Dougherty described claims that helicopters bound for the East Hampton Airport have to fly over Shelter Island at Tuesday’s Town board Work session.

Mr. Dougherty will be leading Islanders at Wednesday night’s hearing in East Hampton to protest what Islanders have said is a barrage of helicopters on weekends that make it impossible for them to enjoy their leisure time.

The special meeting is scheduled for this evening at 6:30 p.m. at LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. Town buses will be provided for residents interested in attending the meeting. People are advised to be at the Town Hall parking lot at 5 p.m. sharp on Wednesday. Those interested in carpooling should show up at the same time and place.