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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, August 28 through Friday, September 5.  

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursday, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last chance!

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Book Bingo, play bingo for books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Weather or not, for kids ages four and up, learn about weather, make a craft, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations welcome. Call 749-1001 to save a place.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jenifer Maxson performs one-woman, one-act play, “Red Hot Patriot,” based on the life of Molly Ivins, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

Violin Fest, featuring Perlman Music Program alumni, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Repeats on Saturday, August 30.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Snapper Derby, weigh-in at 5 p.m. on the American Legion grounds; prizes for biggest snapper or bluefish and most released. Free pizza, burgers and hot dogs. T-shirts for all contestants. Sponsored by the Lions Club.

60s Dance Party, join DJ Tim Purtell, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens House Barn, 8 to 10 p.m. $5 per person. 749-0025.

Hauling a seine, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8 p.m. CANCELLED.

Cheers to PMP, free champagne toast before concert, 6:30 p.m, Shore Road campus.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Friends of Music, Intersection Trio, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

PTSA Teacher Luncheon, drop off dessert donations by 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Boo Hoo Breakfast, for parents of kindergartners, 8 a.m., Shelter Island School, in front of elementary wing.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PTSA Back to School barbecue, Shelter Island School, 5 p.m. for faculty, students and their families. Music, raffle and hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring a side dish or dessert to share. Don’t forget chairs or a blanket to sit on and drinks for your family.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jason Shields, author of “Louis’ Beach & Other Writings,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 1: Town Hall closed for Labor Day

September 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 3: Deer & Tick Committee

September 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

 