The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, August 28 through Friday, September 5.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursday, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last chance!

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Book Bingo, play bingo for books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Weather or not, for kids ages four and up, learn about weather, make a craft, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations welcome. Call 749-1001 to save a place.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jenifer Maxson performs one-woman, one-act play, “Red Hot Patriot,” based on the life of Molly Ivins, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

Violin Fest, featuring Perlman Music Program alumni, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Repeats on Saturday, August 30.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Snapper Derby, weigh-in at 5 p.m. on the American Legion grounds; prizes for biggest snapper or bluefish and most released. Free pizza, burgers and hot dogs. T-shirts for all contestants. Sponsored by the Lions Club.

60s Dance Party, join DJ Tim Purtell, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens House Barn, 8 to 10 p.m. $5 per person. 749-0025.

Hauling a seine, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8 p.m. CANCELLED.

Cheers to PMP, free champagne toast before concert, 6:30 p.m, Shore Road campus.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Friends of Music, Intersection Trio, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

PTSA Teacher Luncheon, drop off dessert donations by 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Boo Hoo Breakfast, for parents of kindergartners, 8 a.m., Shelter Island School, in front of elementary wing.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PTSA Back to School barbecue, Shelter Island School, 5 p.m. for faculty, students and their families. Music, raffle and hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring a side dish or dessert to share. Don’t forget chairs or a blanket to sit on and drinks for your family.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jason Shields, author of “Louis’ Beach & Other Writings,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 1: Town Hall closed for Labor Day

September 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 3: Deer & Tick Committee

September 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.