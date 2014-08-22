The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Friday, August 22 to Thursday, August 29.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Teen craft, make an infinity scarf on your arm and wear it to school, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book Club meeting, Shelter Island Library, “The Samurai Garden,” by Gail Tsukiyama, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Journey of a butterfly, Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about Monarch butterflies. Donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Live Candy Land, play on a life-sized board, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, all ages welcome. Teenage volunteers needed. Call 749-0042 to volunteer or sign up your family for a time slot. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Dryden G. Liddle presents “Emperor Augustus, on the Occasion of the 2000th Anniversary of His Death,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.

Alumni and faculty reunion concert, celebrating PMP’s 20th anniversary with favorites from Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Dvorak, 7:30 p.m. Free, Geffenberg Tent. No reservations required. 212-877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Annual Art Show and Craft Fair, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 100 artisans. Free.

Lemonade, cookies and bagel sale, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, across from the craft fair, starting at 7 a.m. Free cup of coffee with purchase. Proceeds benefit SIPC missions.

Green Expo, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Youth Center, sponsored by Shelter Island Town and Green Options Committee. Paper shredder arrives at 9 a.m. Drop off outdated meds, too. Free.

Country Fair, sponsored by Shelter Island Fire Department, Center firehouse grounds, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Kids games, firehouse tours, great food. Free.

Shelter Island Pet Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Police station, dog licensing, dogs and cats available for adoption. Free microchipping and rabies vaccines from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Field of Dreams, walk the meadows of Mashomack Preserve, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Book Bingo, play bingo for book prizes, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.