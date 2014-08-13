The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 14 through Friday, August 22.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.
Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.
Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.
Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.
Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.
Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 14
Mr. Steve the Scientist, dazzling science experiments, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
Volunteer meeting, for teens, for giant Candy Land board game, Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m.
Young Musicians Chamber Bash, Tristan and Victoria Semmelhack, Georgia Kurman and PMP’s Caitlin Lynch play music especially for children, 7 p.m., Union Chapel. Free.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15
Friday Night Dialogues, Leah Friedman”s “Essie Finkelstein: Monologues for an Actress,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.
Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info. Repeats on Saturday, August 16.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 16
ArtSI Open Studio weekend, meet Island artists in their own studios, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Free; everyone welcome. Visit artsi.info for a map of locations. Repeats Sunday, August 17.
Bike tour of ArtSI studios, 12 noon, led by Jackie Black; all levels welcome. Meet at 54 North Cartwright.
Family movie matinée, “Muppets Most Wanted,” Rated PG, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Chicken BBQ, Shelter Island Fire Department, St. Gabe’s field, 4 to 8 p.m. $25 for adults; $15 for kids. Take out available. Purchase tickets in advance at Island businesses or online at brownpapertickets.com.
Annual meeting and cocktail party, Menantic Peninsula Association, 4 p.m., Island Boatyard. Guest speakers SIHS’s Director Nanette Lawrenson and Phyllis Wallace. Annual dues, $50. Call Kathryn Cunningham at 749-3422 for info.
Nature photography class, with Jim Colligan, Mashomack Preserve, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Free; donations requested.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 17
Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Read Heydt, Pastor Emeritus, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, Florida. All welcome.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 19
Glow Bubble Painting, with Cheryl Frey Richards, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20
Science at the Manor, for families, meet at Sylvester Manor House for walking tour and Science in the Meadow, 2 p.m. Free.
Desserts needed, for Camp Adventure, a week-long camp for children with cancer, their siblings, doctors, nurses and volunteers. Drop off desserts at Shelter Island School parking lot between 6 and 6:30 p.m., not at Quinipet. Call Debbie Speeches at 516-702-6986 for more info.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 21
Teen craft, make an infinity scarf on your arm and wear it to school, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Book Club meeting, Shelter Island Library, “The Samurai Garden,” by Gail Tsukiyama, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 22
Journey of a butterfly, Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about Monarch butterflies. Donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.
Live Candy Land, play on a life-sized board, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, all ages welcome. Teenage volunteers needed. Call 749-0042 to sign up your family for a time slot. Free.
Friday Night Dialogues, Dryden G. Liddle presents “Emperor Augustus, on the Occasion of the 2000th Anniversary of His Death,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
August 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.
August 18: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.
August 18: School Board meeting, 7 p.m. School boardroom.
August 18: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.
August 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
August 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.