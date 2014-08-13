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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 14 through Friday, August 22.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Mr. Steve the Scientist, dazzling science experiments, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Volunteer meeting, for teens, for giant Candy Land board game, Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m.

Young Musicians Chamber Bash, Tristan and Victoria Semmelhack, Georgia Kurman and PMP’s Caitlin Lynch play music especially for children, 7 p.m., Union Chapel. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Friday Night Dialogues, Leah Friedman”s “Essie Finkelstein: Monologues for an Actress,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info. Repeats on Saturday, August 16.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

ArtSI Open Studio weekend, meet Island artists in their own studios, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Free; everyone welcome. Visit artsi.info for a map of locations. Repeats Sunday, August 17.

Bike tour of ArtSI studios, 12 noon, led by Jackie Black; all levels welcome. Meet at 54 North Cartwright.

Family movie matinée, “Muppets Most Wanted,” Rated PG, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Chicken BBQ, Shelter Island Fire Department, St. Gabe’s field, 4 to 8 p.m. $25 for adults; $15 for kids. Take out available. Purchase tickets in advance at Island businesses or online at brownpapertickets.com.

Annual meeting and cocktail party, Menantic Peninsula Association, 4 p.m., Island Boatyard. Guest speakers SIHS’s Director Nanette Lawrenson and Phyllis Wallace. Annual dues, $50. Call Kathryn Cunningham at 749-3422 for info.

Nature photography class, with Jim Colligan, Mashomack Preserve, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Free; donations requested.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Read Heydt, Pastor Emeritus, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, Florida. All welcome.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Glow Bubble Painting, with Cheryl Frey Richards, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Science at the Manor, for families, meet at Sylvester Manor House for walking tour and Science in the Meadow, 2 p.m. Free.

Desserts needed, for Camp Adventure, a week-long camp for children with cancer, their siblings, doctors, nurses and volunteers. Drop off desserts at Shelter Island School parking lot between 6 and 6:30 p.m., not at Quinipet. Call Debbie Speeches at 516-702-6986 for more info.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Teen craft, make an infinity scarf on your arm and wear it to school, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book Club meeting, Shelter Island Library, “The Samurai Garden,” by Gail Tsukiyama, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Journey of a butterfly, Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about Monarch butterflies. Donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Live Candy Land, play on a life-sized board, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, all ages welcome. Teenage volunteers needed. Call 749-0042 to sign up your family for a time slot. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Dryden G. Liddle presents “Emperor Augustus, on the Occasion of the 2000th Anniversary of His Death,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 18: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

August 18: School Board meeting, 7 p.m. School boardroom.

August 18: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

August 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.