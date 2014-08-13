The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 14 through Friday, August 22.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Mr. Steve the Scientist, dazzling science experiments, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Volunteer meeting, for teens, for giant Candy Land board game, Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m.

Young Musicians Chamber Bash, Tristan and Victoria Semmelhack, Georgia Kurman and PMP’s Caitlin Lynch play music especially for children, 7 p.m., Union Chapel. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Friday Night Dialogues, Leah Friedman”s “Essie Finkelstein: Monologues for an Actress,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info. Repeats on Saturday, August 16.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

ArtSI Open Studio weekend, meet Island artists in their own studios, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Free; everyone welcome. Visit artsi.info for a map of locations. Repeats Sunday, August 17.

Bike tour of ArtSI studios, 12 noon, led by Jackie Black; all levels welcome. Meet at 54 North Cartwright.

Family movie matinée, “Muppets Most Wanted,” Rated PG, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Chicken BBQ, Shelter Island Fire Department, St. Gabe’s field, 4 to 8 p.m. $25 for adults; $15 for kids. Take out available. Purchase tickets in advance at Island businesses or online at brownpapertickets.com.

Annual meeting and cocktail party, Menantic Peninsula Association, 4 p.m., Island Boatyard. Guest speakers SIHS’s Director Nanette Lawrenson and Phyllis Wallace. Annual dues, $50. Call Kathryn Cunningham at 749-3422 for info.

Nature photography class, with Jim Colligan, Mashomack Preserve, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Free; donations requested.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Read Heydt, Pastor Emeritus, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, Florida. All welcome.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Glow Bubble Painting, with Cheryl Frey Richards, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Science at the Manor, for families, meet at Sylvester Manor House for walking tour and Science in the Meadow, 2 p.m. Free.

Desserts needed, for Camp Adventure, a week-long camp for children with cancer, their siblings, doctors, nurses and volunteers. Drop off desserts at Shelter Island School parking lot between 6 and 6:30 p.m., not at Quinipet. Call Debbie Speeches at 516-702-6986 for more info.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Teen craft, make an infinity scarf on your arm and wear it to school, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book Club meeting, Shelter Island Library, “The Samurai Garden,” by Gail Tsukiyama, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Journey of a butterfly, Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about Monarch butterflies. Donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Live Candy Land, play on a life-sized board, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, all ages welcome. Teenage volunteers needed. Call 749-0042 to sign up your family for a time slot. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Dryden G. Liddle presents “Emperor Augustus, on the Occasion of the 2000th Anniversary of His Death,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 18: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

August 18: School Board meeting, 7 p.m. School boardroom.

August 18: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

August 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.