The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 7 through Saturday, August 16.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Mini lighthouses, kids, make a lighthouse replica, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Mammal Mia!, Young Naturalists program at Mashomack for ages 4 and up. Learn about mammals and make some plaster of Paris tracks to take home. 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations appreciated. 749-1001.

Katie’s Puppet’s Nosey Balloon Science, puppet show, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, author and historian James C. Humes, “Confessions of a White House Ghostwriter.” Shelter Island Library Community Room, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info. Repeats on Saturday, August 9.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Beach Volleyball Tournament, Shelter Island Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach. 9 a.m.

Taylor’s Island Clambake, 2 to 5 p.m. Visit taylorsisland.org for more info. SOLD OUT.

Sunset/Moonrise Paddle, explore Mashomack marshes and coastlines by kayak, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $30 and includes all equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Dedication ceremony, 10 a.m., of an historical sign acknowledging Joseph and Frank Klenawicus, north end of Klenawicus Airfield on Burns Road.

“Mighty Mints,” Garden Club of Shelter Island hosts talk given by Carolyn Kunz Zambraski, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone invited.

Glitter Slime Monsters, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, make a batch of slime and turn it into a monster friend. 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Mr. Steve the Scientist, dazzling science experiments, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Young Musicians Chamber Bash, Tristan and Victoria Semmelhack and others play music especially for children, 7 p.m., Union Chapel. Free. All welcome.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info. Repeats on Saturday, August 16.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

ArtSi Open Studio weekend, meet Island artists in their own studios, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Free; everyone welcome. Visit artsi.info for a map of locations. Repeats Sunday, August 17.

Bike tour of ArtSI studios, 12 noon, led by Jackie Black; all levels welcome. Meet at 54 North Cartwright.

Chicken BBQ, Shelter Island Fire Department, St. GAbe’s field, 4 to 8 p.m. $25 per person, $15 for kids. Take out available.

Nature photography class, with Jim Colligan, Mashomack Preserve, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Free; donations requested.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 11: MS4 meeting, 3 p.m.

August 11: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library Community Room, 7 p.m.

August 11: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

August 12: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

August 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 12: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

August 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.