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Test well levels down for July

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO Ken Pysher is the Water Advisory Commission member who crunches the numbers for the town that are supplied by the United States Geological Survey.
JULIE LANE PHOTO
Ken Pysher is the Water Advisory Commission member crunching numbers supplied by the United States Geological Survey.

If there was any doubt that it’s summer on Shelter Island, it’s in the downturn of water levels in test wells, typical of a hot, dry season.All well levels are trending down and all are below their July running averages, Mr. Pysher said.

Test wells on Little Ram and in Dering Harbor Village are at their lowest recorded levels for the month of July, while those on Big Ram and in Shorewood are well above their lowest July levels. All other test wells are well above their lowest July readings, Mr. Pysher said.

In releasing the report on Saturday, Mr. Pysher said he hoped rain during last weekend would raise all well levels.

j.lane@sireporter.com