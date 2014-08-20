Soccer champs crowned at Fiske Field

For the second time in the 12-year history of the Soccer Challenge Cup, a back-to- back champion has been crowned.

As the annual summer soccer tournament drew to a close and darkness fell on Fiske Field, B&R was able to retain possession of the Simon Gavron Challenge Cup trophy. The 2013 champions were again crowned as the 2014 champions to the dismay of the other teams in the tournament. In the early years of the Cup, Southampton College Alumni were the only other team to have recorded back-to-back annual wins.

B&R took the Cup by defeating two locally sponsored teams. Starting with a quarter final victory over Elli’s Country Store, which was decided in a closely contested shootout, followed by a finals victory over the number one seeded team, SG United.

SG United, sponsored by summer resident Ron Delice and coached by Jim Read, were the favorites to win the Cup for the second time, having won in 2010. At the conclusion of the first half with the score knotted at 1-1, SG United’s hopes remained high.

SG United’s chances of attaining a victory were lost by a goal scored midway through the second half when a B&R forward got in behind their defensive line. Left unmarked, B&R went ahead 2-1. SG United had numerous chances to tie the game as the second half drew to a close, but were unsuccessful putting one in the back of the net.

This year’s tournament was successful in many ways. The Shelter Island Lions Club will receive approximately $2,300 generated by team entry fees to support local community needs. The 88 players and their close to 100 supporters enjoyed two great days of high intensity and first class East End soccer.

A magnificent after-tournament party at Sunset Beach, the perennial sponsor of the event, followed the final.

But the greatest success goes to B&R, this year’s Challenge Cup champions. From everyone involved in the tournament this year — congratulations!