Skuggevik makes it official Monday as he’s tapped to replace Hynes

Leonard Skuggevik will officially become Shelter Island School District Superintendent Monday night when the Board of Education confirms his appointment at a 6 p.m. meeting in the conference room. Board members are encouraging community members to come out and meet Mr. Skuggevik during the meeting.

That he had topped the list of candidates and would be the next superintendent, replacing Dr. Michael Hynes, leaked last week when a source told the Reporter about the appointment. Mr. Skuggevik has been secondary school principal in Greenport during the past five years.

The appointment unites two colleagues who have served together in Greenport as Mr. Skuggevik joins Todd Galluscio, who was appointed Shelter Island dean of students and physical education director in June. The two men worked together for more than two years before Mr. Galluscio left to accept employment in the Sag Harbor School District.

At last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, called to pass a resolution calling for a September vote on a $1.6 million bond, vice president Thomas Graffagnino joked there would be no personnel appointments.

But he quickly adjourned to an executive session to discuss the hiring of the new superintendent, whose contract hadn’t yet been secured. Details of that contract aren’t yet available, but Mr. Skuggevik has already told the Reporter he’s looking forward to getting to know the staff and students as he transitions to Shelter Island.

While the Skuggevik family lives in Coram, plans call for a move further east — perhaps to Shelter Island — once youngest son, Craig, graduates from high school next June.

“We want to give Mr. Skuggevik a proper welcome and truly hope that many will come out to support him,” board clerk Jacqueline Dunning said in announcing Monday night’s meeting.

j.lane@sireporter.com