Stores in East Hampton on Main Street and Newtown Lane will host “Shop at Sunset,” a benefit for The Retreat domestic violence services today, August 7 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Their doors will stay open late and will donate a portion of their proceeds from the night’s sales to the The Retreat. There will be trunk shows, gifts with a purchase, sips, snacks and music.

Shops include Calypso, the Cashmere Outlet, Tory Burch, White’s Apothecary, Scoop NYC and lots more.

Funds raised will go directly to support The Retreat’s dating violence prevention initiatives. For more information about The Retreat Teen Leadership Project, call 329-4398 or visit their Facebook site, facebook.com/RetreatTeenLeaders.