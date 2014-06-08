Shelter Island Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 16 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Adam H. Laquier of Rens Falls was fined $50 plus a state surcharge for $25 for a seatbelt violation.

Edison H. Paredes of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $25 for a seatbelt violation.

Michael E. Pressler of Aquebogue was fined $50 plus $93 for a parking violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $93 for facilitating unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving with no inspection certificate was dismissed as covered in the plea.

Manuel Rivera of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed driving and $150 plus $93 for speeding —51 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Kevin N. Santamaria of Riverhead was fined $100 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Jason A. Vansyckle of Mastic was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Mark B. Wilson of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

Five defendants failed to appear in court; two were cited as scofflaws for failure to show. Seven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.