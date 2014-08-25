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Shelter Island EMS cashes in on cricket

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AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO At the start of the Town Board meeting Friday, August 22, representatives of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation presented Supervisor Jim Dougherty with a check for $15,000, proceeds from the third annual Shelter Island Cricket match held last month. The money will go to help support Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services. From left, Mark Canarvogel, Jim Preston, Supervior Dougehrty and Councilman Peter Reich.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
At the start of the Town Board meeting Friday, August 22, representatives of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation presented Supervisor Jim Dougherty with a check for $15,000, proceeds from the third annual Shelter Island Cricket match held last month. The money will go to help support Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services. From left, Mark Kanarvogel, Jim Preston, Supervisor Dougherty and Councilman Peter Reich.

 