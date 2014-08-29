Reverend Fearing to speak Sunday

Reverend Stephen M. Fearing, Pastor of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, will lead the morning worship at Union Chapel in the Grove on Sunday, August 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Reverend Fearing is a 2014 graduate of Columbia Theological Seminary, one of the 10 seminaries affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), where he graduated with both a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts degree in practical theology, emphasizing worship, music and liturgy. Born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, he is a 2010 graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina where he majored in religion.

An avid musician, he plays several instruments and most recently served as the interim choir director at Westminster Presbyterian Church outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Stephen was installed and ordained as the pastor of the Presbyterian Church on July 27.

The musicians of Island Folk will play at the service; they have performed at the chapel’s end of summer service many times. The program will feature Penny Kerr on mandolin; John Kerr, upright bass; Heather Reylek on tenor banjo; and Peter Mikochik on guitar.

Sunday’s service is dedicated to the Shelter Island Association, a non-partisan, all-volunteer, non-governmental organization whose mission is to help residents make informed decisions on local issues that affect the future of the Island.

The following Sunday, September 7, will be the final service of the 2014 summer season.

This year Union Chapel in the Grove is celebrating its 142nd year of non-denominational services on Shelter Island.