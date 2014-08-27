Retreat to benefit from Allstate fund drive

The Allstate Foundation chose The Retreat as a Community Partner, one of only 146 domestic violence services agencies nationwide, to participate in the Purple Purse Challenge from September 2 to October 3. The challenge entails a series of weekly contests to ignite public awareness and fundraising for The Retreat’s financial empowerment services benefiting domestic violence survivors. Donations must be made through The Retreat’s Purple Purse Crowdrise page at www.crowdrise.com to be eligible for the contests. The chance to contribute begins on Tuesday, September 2.

While the organization is based in East Hampton, it serves the entire East End of Long Island and has served more than 40 Shelter Island families throughout its 27-year history, according to information provided in for recent years by Police Chief Jim Read.

Shelter Islanders continue to be served by The Retreat, said local spokeswoman Barbara Olton.

“It’s really cool” that the organization has been selected by the Allstate Foundation for this fundraising effort, she said.

Financial empowerment services have been offered by The Retreat since 2002 and the most recent program in that area, Hope Heels, teaches at-risk women how to become financially independent and more likely to become stable through training in job readiness and financial skills. In 2013, 31 survivors of domestic violence participated in the Hope Heels program, according to organization statistics.

The primary reason domestic violence survivors remain in or return to abusive relationships is a lack the financial resources to break free and stay free, the organization’s press release on the Purple Purse Challenge said.

j.lane@sireporter.com