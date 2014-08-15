Reporter Letters to the Editor

Bury the lines

To the Editor:

I am cautiously pleased that many Islanders, including members of the Town Board, are critically questioning the proposed electrical substation plans. The substation has to be looked at not for what it can do for PSEG, but rather for what PSEG will do for Shelter Island in return for permission to build it.

Let’s remember that this is not a generator, but a substation. It does not generate power. This means that it will not prevent a single blackout. On this basis, Shelter Island does not need it. It does nothing for us.

While my knee-jerk instinct would be to categorically say “No!” there are circumstances under which it could be made beneficial to Shelter Island. One would be if PSEG were to agree to put all the power lines on Shelter Island underground within the next five years. This actually would reduce the blackout problem by getting power lines out of the trees. This demand should be a firm one. They’ve done it on the South Fork.

In addition, I sure hope the Town Board doesn’t even consider this proposal without generous PILOTS (Payments In Lieu Of Taxes) from the utility company. Localities that host power plants usually receive these payments and they are typically far more substantial than what property taxes would be.

Finally, and it may be a bit more to chew than many Islanders would like, a power generation program offshore of Mashomack including the construction of a medium-sized wind farm would bring good jobs to the area and make Shelter Islanders more self-sufficient.

I have previously advocated that Shelter Island rejoin Greenport and return to municipal power. It bears mentioning that these are not contrary positions, that the town can do both if it so chooses.

We can also do neither and nothing will change, but at least it will not get worse. Don’t give this up to the utility company for mere trifles. This is our Island and they will give us what we want if we insist on it.

STEVEN PYTHON

San Francisco

Unexpected consequences

To the Editor:

To our friends, patrons and customers, I apologize for the unfortunate delays to any of you leaving Shelter Island via South Ferry last Wednesday morning. A regatta at the Devon Yacht Club in East Hampton that day brought with it numerous cars with trailers in tow from Shelter Island and the North Fork.

We had not been informed of the event and were caught by surprise. That additional traffic noticeably impacted the morning wait. To compound the problem, one of our vessels was in our weekly servicing where we change oil and filters and do a thorough inspection of the engine room and steering systems. As soon as the delays became apparent we wrapped up the servicing and brought our fourth boat into service.

We will redouble our efforts to avoid a recurrence of this nature and truly appreciate your patience and understanding.

Thank you as always for your patronage.

CLIFF CLARK

President, South Ferry Company

Such sweet sorrow

To the Editor:

I sadly am resigning as a teacher. I would never leave Shelter Island to teach anywhere else, but was offered a promotion as an assistant principal in another district. It is a heart-breaking decision to make and I will miss you all so much.

The last four years have been the best of my life. I enjoyed coming to work every day. You, the students, made my life amazing and I promise each and every one of you that I think of you every day and you will always remain an important memory in my life.

The most significant thing that I can say about the Shelter Island community is that it is one big family.

You all get behind and support people when they are in need. I loved being a part of that family for four years and feel like I always will.

Shelter Island has the most amazing faculty and staff — again an exemplification of what the community is — one big family. I felt this sentiment of family from the first day I walked in and was greeted by Mrs. Dunning.

Both the middle school team and humanities team were amazing to work with. Mrs. Ginny Gibbs was like a second mother (although too young to be), Mrs. Sharon Gibbs was a great example of work ethic, and Mr. Bocca was a great teacher and friend. I laughed with Mrs. Colligan and could share a cry with Mrs. Treharne. And of course, Mr. Miedema was my best friend with whom I shared many wonderful moments.

Perhaps the memory that stands out the most was from my first year. A relative had passed away early in the school year. I helped Mrs. Sharon Gibbs chaperone a field trip to the Vanderbilt Museum. Upon returning, I found that the incoming senior class (as 8th graders) had decorated my entire classroom from floor to ceiling. I still have the card signed – “Your 8th Grade Elves.”

Thanks to Father Peter DeSanctis, Mr. Kaasik, Mrs. Power, the Historical Society, Sylvester Manor, Kate, Jamie and all of my friends on the North Ferry, the parents for being unbelievably supportive, the Board of Education and Dr. Hynes for being a great example, leader and mentor to me.

I am sure I forgot to mention some, but I promise to be in touch with you if I did. Thank you all so very much for making my life amazing. I am going to miss you all so very much.

BRIAN DOELGER

Kings Park

Water, water

To the Editor:

I may not be paying enough attention to our Island’s water issue, however, if no one has suggested these solutions yet, I have a couple of thoughts to share.

Perhaps each home should be required to install a water meter and have a monthly allotment, based on some criteria, the most reasonable perhaps being acreage. If the house exceeds its allotment there should be a consequence such as a fine, with the money going into a fund to be used expressly for keeping our water source healthy. For those who chronically exceed their allotment, there could be a method of rationing water flow to the house.

If the Town Board is sincere in its commitment to preserving our water they must also consider restrictions on the chemicals and fertilizers that are currently allowed to be applied and sprayed without town control. County and state restrictions are not enough. We are an Island and we need to go many steps further than other regulations to ensure a continued free source of fresh, healthy water.

I do not agree with doing away with wells and septic systems since both can be managed. The city of Detroit has shut off water to the citizens who could not pay their water bills. That’s a disgrace. Water is not a commodity, it’s a necessity and no government entity has a right to privatize or cut off availability just as no citizen has a right to waste this life-sustaining and precious resource.

MARIA LOCONSOLO

Shelter Island

Fresh Pond

To the Editor:

With a cool summer and with voluntary efforts by residents to keep Fresh Pond relatively clear of permanent geese communities, the waters of this “jewel of the Island” remain clear.

Testing in late spring found no particular causes for concern, and while the town engineer rightly cautions that this is only a snapshot in time, he has also been clear that there is no scientific basis in this raw test data for describing the pond as polluted or dangerous. The plethora of fish that the pond supports, and the absence of any significant algae bloom so far this year, are both highly encouraging.

Resident migratory geese populations, as opposed to true Canadian migratory geese, remain a problem along the east coast. Weighing 25 pounds as adults, and migrating over two or three states only, flocks of several dozen will arrive at Fresh Pond every few days, and possibly more often at the beginning and end of the season, feeding on nearby lawns, and preening in the water.

We often awaken to white down feathers strewn across the water. But the attachment of these gaggles to Fresh Pond is minimal — they have plenty of other waterways — and they do not like human company.

While photographing them from my kayak, I’ve discovered that they are discouraged relatively easily, and that once they fly over the trees, the pond may remain relatively clear for days.

Once the noisy geese are gone, individual blue herons, snowy egrets and cormorants will reappear to grace the pond. Properly, the Fresh Pond access road is a boat launch, and I’ve been delighted to find that this summer other kayakers have returned to enjoy this beautiful resource. Their presence helps to further ensure the pond is clear of nuisances. My hope is that in the future, with some sensitive care for the path at Turkem’s Rest, and perhaps with the addition of a bench, bird-watchers can enjoy the amazing variety of nature on display here.

PETER GRAND

Shelter Island



A volley ball of a time

To the Editor:

The first annual Shelter Island Beach Volleyball Tournament took place at Crescent Beach on Saturday and a good time was had by all.

It was sponsored by the Friends of the Library and generously underwritten by Sunset Beach, SALT, Sweet Tomato’s, Ram’s Head Inn and Marie Eiffel, who donated prizes for the raffle.

Eight teams, all with Island connections, were competitive and talented. There were the Baby Giants, the Gigantors, Clean Bath Options, Everytimes, Fourfun, Unicorns, Team Shelter Island and Generations. Da Coaches and Fireball Warriors were unable to play because of the date change.

Thanks to those who donated the use of nets and poles and to Pat and Doug Rilling for the lines and help setting up. Joe Hine, Neil, Max and Charlie Tardio, Ennio Stacchetti and a Dutch house guest were invaluable in setting up the courts and the library tent.

Thanks to Sunset Beach for its cooperation and for offering a delicious and reasonable barbecue lunch.

Thanks to Kiki Boucher for donating her design of the poster and logo.

Thanks to the Reporter for pre-tournament articles and notices.

Thanks to Mark Massey for gathering raffle prizes and to the library staff for selling raffle tickets.

As committee members, Pat Curtis Rilling and Cindy Belt offered their volleyball expertise and Ann Biddlecom organized and carried through on the volleyball nitty-gritty. Sue Hine was the liaison with the Friends and the library, the ultimate beneficiary of any funds raised.

Thanks to all who supported the teams, bought raffle tickets, T-shirts, croissants and water.

Can’t wait until next year!

SUE HINE, ANN BIDDLECOM, CINDY BELT AND PAT CURTIS

The Shelter Island

Beach Volleyball Committee