Police blotter: Multiple arrests, tickets, accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

After numerous complaints about after-hours trespassing on ferry boats docked overnight at the Shelter Island North Ferry terminal, police responded by enforcing the posted “no trespassing” signs. As a result, three individuals were arrested on Sunday, August 24 at about 2:45 a.m.: Luis A. Velasquez, 50, of Brentwood, Jose R. Torres, 47, of Bay Shore and a 16-year-old youth, also of Brentwood.

All three were charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree; Mr. Torres and the youth were also charged with resisting arrest.

According to police, at about 2 a.m. that night, there were a number of people on the boat. When police asked them to leave, several ran off, leaving three who refused to produce an ID or follow the officer’s instructions. Mr. Torres and the 16-year-old refused, physically, to comply with the arresting officer.

All three were released on station house bail of $100 each, with instructions to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

The police report indicated that “no trespassing” signs were clearly posted, including one across the entrance to the boat that the defendants had to step over.

On Friday, August 22, Hally E. Dinkel, 34, of Shelter Island was involved in an accident on North Ferry Road, which led to his arrest at 11:45 a.m. on charges of failure to keep to the right of a double line, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Mr. Dinkel was driving northbound when he left the lane and hit an oncoming, southbound vehicle driven by Craig Hausman of Shelter Island. There was major damage to the front driver’s-side bumper and headlight of Mr. Dinkel’s vehicle and the driver’s-side mid-section of Mr. Hausman’s van.

Mr. Dinkel was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket for a later date in court.

Sam Orlofsky, 37, of New York City was stopped on Cobbetts Lane on Saturday, August 23 at about 1:30 a.m. for failing to keep to the right and failing to stay in lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated DWI. Mr. Orlofsky refused to lake the pre-screen alcohol test. He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $1,500 with an appearance ticket for a later date in court.

Also on Saturday, August 23, David M. Goldberg, 25, of Hewlett Harbor, New York was stopped for a boat check off Jennings Point, Buoy 11, as part of a BWI safety and sobriety checkpoint. He was charged with boating while intoxicated. He was released on station house bail of $200 and given a date to appear in Justice Court for arraignment proceedings.

Zachary S. Miller, 27, of Miami, Florida was arrested on New York Avenue on Wednesday, August 27 at about 12:30 a.m. and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the 5th degree. Police saw him walking along the roadway while smoking marijuana. Mr. Miller was released on station house bail of $60 and advised to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Greg Ross, 35, of Mastic Beach was given a ticket on Grand Avenue on August 20 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Also on August 20, Charles Harrington, 28, of Shelter Island was driving on North Cartwright Road when he was stopped for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also ticketed for driving without a license. The next day, August 21, Mr. Harrington was stopped on North Mentantic Road and given a second summons for unlicensed operation.

Sabrina A. Hellman, 39, of Brooklyn was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 21 for driving with a child in the front seat without a seatbelt.

Keith P. Pierpont, 63, of Baiting Hollow and Michael S. Costello, 44, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida were issued summonses on Grand Avenue on August 21 for cellphone violations.

Aidan L. Monti, 18, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on August 21 on North Menantic Road for driving on an unsafe tire at a speed that was “not reasonable and prudent.”

On August 23, Sean M. Phillips, 27, of Miami Beach, Florida was ticketed off Crescent Beach for operating a jet ski in a swimming area.

Christopher J. Paradise, 23, of Ft. Salonga, New York was given a summons in the North Channel on August 23 for operating an unregistered boat.

Jason Neil Smith, 31, docked in the Sag Harbor Marina, was given a ticket in Smith’s Cove on August 24 for towing a person without an observer.

Karina V. Muller, 43, of New York City was ticketed on August 24 on New York Avenue for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Anthony M. McAteer, 19, of Fords, New Jersey was given a summons on North Ferry Road for a cellphone violation on August 24.

On August 24, Bunnom Kaewphung, 46, of Shelter Island was given a ticket in Coecles Harbor for taking double the allowed limit of shellfish and also for taking undersized clams.

Daniel Silberman, 43, of Holtsville, New York was given a summons on August 25 on New York Avenue for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Richard L. Fiscina, 43, of New York City was driving on Osprey and South Ferry roads on August 25 when he was stopped for failure to keep to the right, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and speeding — 57 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On August 25, Ryan J. Goldstein, 23, of Port Washington was ticketed for speeding on South Ferry Road —52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

On August 19, Brianna Rietvelt of Shelter Island was riding her bike on St. Mary’s Road. While making a left turn onto East Thomas Street, she didn’t see a vehicle, fell off her bike and hit the vehicle. The driver stopped, was told she was fine and then left the scene. There was no harm to the bike but a short time later, Ms. Rietvelt complained of an injury to her back and was taken by an EMS team to Eastern Long Island Hospital. There was little or no description of the vehicle.

Alan Younger of Greenport told police on August 22 that he was backing out of a parking place at the IGA when he hit a passing vehicle with the rear of his vehicle. When he asked the driver to exchange insurance information, she said she couldn’t find hers and then drove off. There were minor scuffs to his vehicle and Mr. Younger noticed damage to the side of the second vehicle.

On August 23, Jeffrey M. Bye of New Hartford, Connecticut was headed southwest in Gardiner’s Bay on his 41-foot boat when he developed engine trouble. While he was stopped, a 43-foot boat, operated by

John Steffenwere of Haddam, Connecticut ran into his bow and anchor pulpit at approximately 8 knots.

There was major port damage and broken windows, bent railings and cracks in the fiberglass of Mr. Bye’s boat and a scratch in the gellcoat on the starboard bow of Mr. Steffenwere’s vessel. There were no injuries.

Jane E. Carreyrou of New York City was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on August 23 when a deer ran out and hit her vehicle, causing major damage to the left front quarter panel and the driver’s-side door.

Lucas Deupree of Montclair, New Jersey was driving southbound on South Midway Road on August 23 when a deer ran into the passenger side of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000. The deer ran off.

Edward J. Strahm of Shelter Island was northbound on Grand Avenue on August 24 and while attempting to park, hit a pole, causing over $1,000 in damage to the right front of his vehicle.

Traffic Control Officers issued 38 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

Gunshots were reported in Menantic on August 19; police were unable to locate the source.

On August 20, a sick raccoon was reported in the Center; the animal ran off into the woods when police arrived. The next day, a sick raccoon on Ram Island was put down by police.

A West Neck caller reported on August 20 that someone removed her dog from a vehicle with the windows partially open. Police located the dog; the person who released the dog said she had saved the animal from extreme heat. The police report noted that the temperature was 74 degrees. The person was advised in the future to call police if she saw a similar situation.

A State Liquor Authority check for underage drinking was conducted at the Pridwin Hotel on August 20. No violations were noted.

An anonymous caller reported fireworks in Menantic on August 21; police did not locate the source. Police on patrol observed fireworks in the Heights on August 23; the individual involved said there were no fireworks left. No further action was taken.

A case of grand larceny was reported on August 21.

Police notified Suffolk County Child Protective Services on August 21, following a complaint.

An injured osprey was reported on August 22 on the side of a Center roadway. Police lifted the osprey several feet off the ground, using a small branch, and the fledgling took flight and returned to its nest, apparently uninjured.

On August 22, a marine unit and Shelter Island police assisted the Southold Police Department with a serious boat accident at the Greenport breakwater jetty. Two people, thrown into the water, were rescued by civilians.

A caller complained about a barking dog at a Cartwright residence on August 23; the owner took the dog inside.

A caller told police on August 23 that someone was driving a car on the airstrip in Westmoreland. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

A dog at large in the Center on August 23 was returned to its owner with a warning.

On August 23, police received a complaint about a floodlight on a garage in Menantic shining into her window and violating the Dark Sky code. Police checked and found no violations.

On August 24, a caller complained about a person on her property in Westmoreland, who was asked to leave. The caller asked police to advise the subject that he was not welcome on the property.

A caller told police on August 24 that there were illegally anchored boats in West Neck; all the boat owners were advised to move to a designated anchorage area; all complied.

On August 24, police investigated a possible theft of property in West Neck.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at Sunset Beach on August 24. Police found the music low in contrast to the background noise but the DJ lowered the volume.

Police investigated a case of missing property on August 24.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at La Maison Blanche on August 21. It was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 19, 21, 23 and 24. They responded to another case on August 23 but transportation was not needed.

Two cases were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital on August 20 and 25.

There were over 60 incidents in this week’s blotter, not all of which are reported here. Not included were multiple cases of keys locked in vehicles, lost and found articles, boats and vehicles in distress, downed limbs and help for residents in their homes.