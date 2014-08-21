Police blotter: 2 arrests, 6 summonses

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Brian J. DiMarco, 48, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road on Friday, August 15 at about 12:40 a.m. when he was stopped for making an unsafe start, an unsafe U-turn, failing to keep right, failing to stay in lane and speeding — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and failure to change the address on his driver’s license. He refused to take a field pre-screen test.

Mr. DiMarco was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. He was released on cash bail of $5,000 and given an appearance ticket for a future date on the court’s calendar.

On Monday, August 18 at about 12:35 a.m., Zoltan Csanadi, 33, of New York City was stopped on North Ferry Road for failure to stop and failure to keep to the right. He was arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Csanadi was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum on the bench, and released on bail of $750. He was given a date to appear in court.

SUMMONSES

Jonathan B. Dearden, 29, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on New York Avenue on August 10 for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On August 16, Anthony D. Scipillti, 60, of Brooklyn was ticketed in West Neck Bay for operating an unregistered boat.

Marco Cilia, 32, of New York City was given a summons on August 17 off Crescent Beach for operating a jet ski at a speed of more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

Frederic J. Grau, 66, of Shirley and Bernard A. Crowl, 49, of Shoreham were both given tickets on August 16 in Coecles Harbor for anchoring their boats outside the designated anchorage area.

Jose R. Almanzar, 18, of East Hampton was ticketed on August 17 on North Ferry Road for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn.

ACCIDENTS

Linda D. Vanmater of Southold was driving on South Ferry Road on August 13 when she slowed down to allow vehicles ahead of her to make a left turn. Norman Burt of Shelter Island was driving behind her and ran into the rear of her vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear bumper of Ms. Vanmater’s vehicle and the front bumper, grille and hood of Mr. Burt’s. His airbag also deployed. There were no injuries.

On August 15, Marc L. Schechter of New York City was driving northbound on Ram Island Drive when he hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to his left front fender.

On August 17, Kendall T. Holmes of Orange, California was traveling eastbound on North Ferry Road when the vehicle ahead of him, driven by Gail J. Ginsberg of Syosset, slowed down to make a right turn.

Mr. Holmes ran into the rear of her vehicle, pushing it into a sign in front of a parking lot. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of Mr. Holmes’ vehicle and the rear of Ms. Ginsberg’s. Both vehicles had to be towed.

Girogi Mamisashvili of Shelter Island was backing out of Piccozzi’s gas station on August 18 when he hit a vehicle driven by Paul Rendeiro of Shelter Island as he was making a right turn into the station. There was minor damage to the rear passenger-side door of Mr. Rendeiro’s vehicle and no damage to the car driven by Mr. Mamisashvili.

OTHER REPORTS

Five cases of dogs at large were reported during the week in Hay Beach, Shorewood, the Heights and Cartwright. In one case the neighborhood was patrolled with negative results. In the other four cases, the dogs were returned to their owners with warnings about letting dogs run loose.

A broken window was reported at a home in Menantic on August 12. According to the police report, a small rock may have been kicked up and hit the window during landscaping work on the property. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

On August 12, a marine unit assisted the operator of a small boat, who was hanging on to a buoy a mile off Silver Beach. The boat had lost its sail.

A Shorewood caller reported smelling propane in the residence on August 13. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded; the propane tank was empty.

A Cartwright caller reported a large turtle in the roadway on August 13. When police arrived, the turtle had left the area without getting hit by a vehicle.

A case of harassment was reported in West Neck on August 14.

On August 14, police interviewed a person in West Neck after noticing a strong smell of marijuana. There was no marijuana on his person and he was released without incident.

Police investigated a report of annoyance calls on August 14; the caller was advised to contact Verizon to block the calls.

On August 14, a caller was advised by police that a complaint about a business owner was civil in nature.

A caller told police on August 14 that a person was using a private dock in West Neck to load passengers.

The person was advised that using the dock for that purpose was considered trespassing. The individual left without incident.

An anonymous caller reported hearing fireworks in Hay Beach on August 15; police canvassed the area with negative results. Another report was received from a Menantic caller on August 17. The source of the fireworks was not located.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at a home in Hay Beach at about 2:30 a.m. on August 15. The music was turned off without incident.

A small tender was semi-capsized off Ram Island on August 15. A marine unit picked up passengers and the boat was towed to a marina.

The sound of gunshots was reported in the Mashomack area on August 15; police searched the area without result.

A burglary was reported in Cartwright on August 16.

A caller reported an oil slick under Second Bridge on August 16. The slick had dissipated when police arrived and the source could not be located.

A caller told police about loud music in Shorewood on August 16 at about 10:40 p.m. Police determined the noise was coming from North Haven.

A caller told police that his boat had run onto the rocks on the east side of West Neck Harbor. A marine unit, the Coast Guard, North Sea Fire Department and Douglas Marine responded and the boat was subsequently towed off the rocky shore without incident.

A caller told police about a loud party at a residence in Shorewood at about 2 p.m. on August 17. The owner said the party would be over by 5 p.m. but in the meantime the DJ would lower the volume.

On August 17, police were told that someone was operating a shuttle service from anchored boats to the shore in West Neck. Police advised the operator of the boat that a license was required if payment was being made for rides to and from the beach. The boat left the area.

On August 17, a Hay Beach caller reported that 15 people were on a private beach. Police found that all the beachgoers were legally below the high tide mark. A similar complaint was received from a Hay Beach resident on August 18; the people were above the high tide mark and were asked to move.

On August 18, a boat was reported adrift near the North Ferry slips. A marine unit towed the boat to a town mooring off Crescent Beach.

A carbon monoxide alarm was set off at a Montclair residence on August 14. The Shelter Island Fire Department said it was a false alarm.

Two burglary alarms were set off in the Center on August 16 and in Longview on August 18. There was no sign of any criminal activity in either case.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms on August 16 and 17 in Cartwright and Harbor View. One was activated in error; the other was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 14, 15, 16 and 18.

There were more than 80 incidents on the police blotter this week, many of which are not recorded here. Among those were numerous reports of keys locked in vehicles, downed wires, articles both lost and found, disabled vehicles and help for residents in their homes.