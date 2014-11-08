Obituary: Mary Laura Johnston

Mary Laura Johnston passed away on June 27, 2014 in Reseda, California after a short illness. She was 87.

Mary was born in Greenport. She was married twice and had four children.

Mary was an L.P.N. who worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital for many years while residing on Thomas Street on Shelter Island. Then she moved to California where she worked and retired from Cedars Hospital in Los Angeles.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert W. Jones, and is survived by her three children, Walter G. Jones of Warren, Ohio; Daniel L. Jones of Southold; and Christine Johnston-Utley of Canoga Park, California.

She also is survived by her brother, William Edgar of Gilford, New Hampshire. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Saint Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in West Hollywood, California on July 26. Her final resting place will be on the Island in the Saint Joseph Garden of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 19 at 1 p.m.