Neighbors question new construction on Charlie’s Lane

The Town Board had a lengthy meeting Friday, August 1, discussing a wetlands application and a special permit application by Brad Tolkin.

The plan is to remove an existing structure on Charlie’s Lane and replace it with an 8,297-square-foot house. The plan includes eight bedrooms and bathrooms, with two half baths and bedroom suites in a garage and basement. It will also include 4,150 square feet of porch, terrace, cabana and the garage.

Neighbors of the proposed house had concerns about the length of time for construction, water usage, traffic and environmental concerns if the applications are approved.

Paul and Gail Bang, who live on Charlie’s Lane, told the board they worried about what the project would do their neighborhood and were especially concerned that the massive amount of water usage by the new residents would compromise wells in the area.

Mr. Bang told the board they had real fears about “the enormity of the project … your job is to take care of us.”

Ms. Bang said there was not enough information yet for the board to make a decision to accept or reject the applications.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said the hearing was still open.