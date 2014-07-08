Music events on the Island

Here’s what’s happening musically from Thursday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 13.

When you have a good idea, the hope is that someone will put it together so you don’t have to.

This is exactly what happened when, after conversing with another music fan at SALT’s “Shipwreck,” Helpmate remarked that there lacked a single spot in this publication where all the musical events for any given week were heralded in one place. “Why not have a column just devoted to musical events?” she asked. “That’s a really good idea!” I replied. “I’ll ask my editor about it.” “That’s a really good idea!” my editor said. “In fact, we already thought of it. [And so did Heather Reylek of Catbird Band, who originated the idea. Thanks Heather!] So, Tom,” he said, “Why don’t you write it?”

See how it works? So herewith is a mostly comprehensive “tune-up” dedicated to providing you, the music afficionado, with a veritable cornucopia of opportunities to hear several different kinds of music at several different venues, nearly every night of the week. As this column develops, you’ll see brief bios of musicians as well as only slightly biased reviews of an event or two from the previous week. And if you’re performing on our lovely Isle, just get your info to me every Friday (see the email address below) to make sure you wind up cut out and stuck to someone’s refrigerator.

Thursday, August 7

 The “Shipwreck” at SALT Restaurant, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Pop, jazz and blues provided by bassist Doug Broder and guitarist Nelson Bogart.

 The Pridwin, Shore Road, 8 p.m.

Salsa and Sangria and free dance lessons!

Friday, August 8

 The “Shipwreck” at SALT Restaurant, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Pop, country and reggae with Scotty Hopson and friends

 American Legion Hall, in the Center, 7 to 9 p.m.

Acoustic folk-rock duo, the Catbird Band, with Heather Reylek and Pete Mikochik

 Sweet Tomato’s in the Heights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (or maybe longer!)

Jazz with John Ludlow (alto sax) Dick Behrke (trumpet) and Yas Takeda (bass)

 The Perlman Music Program, Shore Road, 7:30 p.m.

Classical Works in Progress Concert, free admission

 Shelter Island Yoga and Fitness, at the Dering Harbor Inn, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Summer dance party with DJ Charlie and DJ Oscar, $12 cover charge, cash bar

Saturday, August 9

 The “Shipwreck” at SALT Restaurant, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Rock, reggae and ska with The Realm

 The Chequit Inn, in the Heights, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rock, Alternative Country, Roots with the Jon Divello Band

Sunday, August 10

 The Dory Restaurant, Bridge Street, 1 to 3 p.m.

Acoustic folk-rock duo, the Catbird Band, with Heather Reylek and Pete Mikochik

 The “Shipwreck” at SALT Restaurant, Island Boatyard, 5 to 8 p.m.

Reggae, Rock with singer songwriter Chris DaSilva

 The Ram’s Head Inn, Ram Island, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz with vocalist Vanessa Trouble and regulars Jane Hastay (piano), Peter Martin Weiss (bass), Dick Behrke (trumpet), John Ludlow (alto sax) and John Cataletto (drums)

Tuesday, August 12

 The Pridwin, Shore Road, 7 to 10 p.m.

Jazz Open Jam with Dennis Raffelock (bass) and Brian Campbell (guitar)

Guest vocalists and instrumentalists welcome!

Wednesday, August 13

 The Pridwin, Shore Road, 8:30 p.m. to midnight

Rockabilly with Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks

Well, there you have it! Fourteen, count ‘em — 14 musical events this week! If you were one of the dancers at last Saturday’s contra-dance at Sylvester Manor, with caller Dave Harvey, fiddler Edith Gawler and guitarist Bennett Konesni, I hope your legs have recovered!

Know of any upcoming music here on the Island? Email music@sireporter.com.

See you next week!