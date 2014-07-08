Multiple arrests and tickets on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Dennis S. Walsh, 51, of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue on Wednesday, July 30 at about 8:40 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to signal and failure to stay in lane. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and also charged with driving without a license. Mr. Walsh was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Bail was set at $1,000; Mr. Walsh was unable to make bail and was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

On July 31 at about 1:10 a.m., Joseph W. Basquill, 19, of Wilmington, North Carolina was stopped by police on Manwaring Road for failing to keep right, failing to stay in lane, making an improper right turn and speeding — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated DWI. Mr. Basquill was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on cash bail of $500.

Police stopped Angelica Bartolomei-Edmonds, 23, of Shelter Island on West Neck Road on Sunday, August 3 at about 2 a.m. for failure to stay in lane. She was then arrested for DWI and also charged with driving without a license. She was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 cash bail.

Following a police investigation into damage to a vehicle, Kyle P. Burns, 40, of Shelter Island was arrested on Sunday, August 3 at 10:20 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. He was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.

Kathryn F. Rigley, 33, of Glen Head, was stopped at a safety and sobriety check point on South Ferry Road on Sunday, August 3 shortly before 10 p.m. and arrested for DWI; she refused to take the pre-screen breath test. Ms. Rigley was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on her own recognizance.

On Monday, August 4 at 12:44 a.m., Alexandria Lira, 25, of Southampton was stopped on Manwaring Road for failure to keep right and stop at a stop sign. She was arrested for driving while ability impaired and released on station house bail of $100 and a court appearance ticket.

Summonses

On July 31, Alexander T. Passanant, 21, of Riverhead and Alexander T. Conway, 21, of Southold were issued field appearance tickets at the North Ferry Terminal and released on their own recognizance after refusing to leave the gated area of the terminal.

On August 1, Sara E. Goodman, 48, of New York City was ticketed on New York Avenue for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Benjamin R. Irving, 18, of New York City was given a summons on New York Avenue for operating a motorbike out of class on August 1.

Donald R. McWeeney, 49, of New York City was given a ticket on West Neck Raod on August 3 for having a child under 4 years of age in the front seat of the vehicle without a seatbelt.

Traffic control officers issued 58 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

Charles O. Binder of Shelter Island told police that on July 28 he was driving northwest on South Menantic when a deer ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On August 2, Michael Frances Ging of Islip Terrace reported that while backing into a driveway off Grand Avenue, his truck hit the railing and roof of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. There was no damage to the truck but minor damage to the railing; the extent of the damage to the roof was not estimated at the time of the accident.

Stefan Linn of Shelter Island reported on August 2 that while his vehicle was parked in front of the North Ferry Terminal, the driver of a vehicle to his right opened his door and hit the right front passenger-side of Mr. Linn’s vehicle, causing a small ding. Mr. Linn did not notice the damage, estimated at under $1,000, until later. The driver of the vehicle was not located.

On August 3, Ingrid L. Mejia of Peconic reported that a delivery truck hit the rear of her vehicle at the Table of Content store, causing under $1,000 in damage to the left rear bumper. The truck’s driver, Libasse Sow of New York City, had left the scene at first but returned after completing his deliveries.

other reports

On July 29, a Heights caller reported hearing a car horn blowing and saw a person standing next to the garage who then appeared to run away. Police checked the vehicles and the garage and found no sign of any criminal activity. The Heights area was searched with negative results.

There was a police investigation into drug-related property found on a North Ferry boat ramp on July 29.

Two burglaries were reported in the Center on July 29 and 30.

A sick raccoon was reported on Ram Island on July 29; another sick raccoon was put down by police in Harbor View on August 1.

Four dogs at large were reported on July 29, August 1 and August 4 in the Center and the Heights. In three cases the dogs were returned to their owners, one with a warning about dogs at large. In a fourth incident the dog was gone when police arrived.

On July 30, an extra patrol was requested at the North Ferry Terminal before the last boat, following a previous incident when an unruly group of people had jumped the turnstiles. The patrol was carried out without incident.

A patrol was also requested on the same day to monitor motorists who were not observing a Center stop sign.

A vehicle parked in the North Ferry line was obstructing traffic on July 30. The TCO issued a ticket and police tracked down the owner, who was out sailing but returned to move the vehicle.

A Center caller on July 31 reported hearing a transformer blow; police did not find any smoke or visible damage. PSEG was notified.

Police on patrol on July 31 observed a verbal dispute on a Shore Road dock, involving people who were on the dock in spite of a locked partition and no trespass signs. The owner declined to press charges.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on August 1 to a Center caller who reported smelling propane. A leak was confirmed and repair service notified.

A caller complained about loud music at Sunset Beach on August 1. Police conducted a noise investigation and found that the restaurant was in compliance with the town code on noise.

An anonymous caller told police on August 3 that people were playing tennis on the FIT courts without authorization. Police interviewed several adults who said they had permission. The Recreation Director was advised to check that the gate was locked.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on August 4.

On August 4, a caller reported that she was walking dogs in the Center when a dog at large followed her home. Police picked the dog up and returned it to the owner with a warning. On the same day, a dog at large was dropped off at police headquarters. Police took the dog to the town pound where it was picked up by the owner, who was given a warning.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 29 and 31. A third aided case refused transportation.