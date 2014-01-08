Learn to build or fix a bike at the Bike Shed

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO| Cris D’Orio teaches Jasmine Guzman how to fix brakes

The Bike Shed is in its fourth year of operation and owner Cris DiOrio is eager to teach people how to fix and build bicycles for free. He can help with everything from adjusting brakes and shifters to overhauling bottom brackets and head sets. He shows you how to do the repairs; he doesn’t fix bikes himself.

The Bike Shed also has many free recycled parts to replace broken parts. For people who do not own a bicycle, there are used bikes waiting to be fixed up. The bikes are free but if you’re rebuilding a bike, you may have to buy extra parts that he doesn’t have. It’s still much cheaper to fix up a bike than to buy a new one. And that’s one less rusty bike taking up space in a landfill.

So go green and learn how to fix your bike, with Cris’s help.

The Bike Shed is located at 15 Sylvan Road in the shed (of course!). Cris will be there on Monday, August 4 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays, August 14, 21 and 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Call Cris at 903-1261 or email him at crisregardless@gmail.com for more information.