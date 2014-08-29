Islanders’ Art in Riverhead and Boston

Islander and artist Janet Culbertson has an entry in East End Arts’ third annual National Juried Art Competition and Show. The show is titled “The Creative Process” and will run through September 24.

The East End Arts Gallery is located at 133 East Main Street in Riverhead. For more information and to view images of the work selected for the show, visit eastendarts.org/gallery/national-show-2014.

The internationally acclaimed Eroica Trio will premiere a newly commissioned work by Islander and composer Bruce Wolosoff called “The Loom,” music that was inspired by the paintings of Eric Fischl, on Sunday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The program will also include trios by Beethoven and Smetana.

Good friends Bruce Wolosoff and Eric Fischl collaborated on the project; it began with Mr. Wolosoff composing music inspired by Mr. Fischl’s images and ended with Mr. Fischl creating a new painting in response to Mr. Wolosoff’s music.

Mr. Wolosoff has a close association with the Eroica Trio, which has performed his music for the past several years. He is currently composing a cello concerto for the trio’s cellist, Sara Sant’Ambrogio.

Obviously talent runs in the Wolosoff family: daughter Juliet Garrett’s band, “Psychobaby,” just released their first EP. Check it out on psychobabymusic.com.