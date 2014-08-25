Giveaway: A Spa Goodie Bag from Eastwind Inn & Spa

Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” Giveaway. We are giving away great prizes through rafflecopter that only take a second to enter multiple times. The Eastwind Inn & Spa is our latest partner. Enter to win a little slice of luxury!(included in bag: Beach bag, chocolate items, candle, shampoo, color protection spray, body shine spray, spa socks (kids and adult), boo boo buddy, iced tea and more. Plus a $50 gift card) The raffle runs until September 2nd at 12:00 p.m.



[rafflecopter id=”rc-93e587d620″]