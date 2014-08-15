‘Fun raiser’ for fundraiser: V-ball tourney helps library

The first annual Friends of the Shelter Island Library Beach Volleyball Tournament took place on a picture-perfect summer day at Crescent Beach on Saturday, August 9. Postponed from the previous weekend, the tournament benefitted the Shelter Island Library.

Eight teams participated: the Baby Giants, the Gigantors, Clean Bath Options, Everytimes, Four Fun, Unicorns, Team Shelter Island and Generations. Da Coaches and Fireball Warriors were unable to play because of the date change. Players ranged from 14 years old to over 70 and from well-trained athletes to purely recreational participants.

Team Shelter Island, represented by Police Chief Jim Read, Claire Read, Jimmy Read and Shelby Willumsen, defeated Four Fun in the final.

Four Fun had fought their way into the finals through the consolation bracket. Ron and Eli Adler, Tony Mederios and Pat Curtis were extremely pleased (and tired) to claim the runners up trophy, having played six matches, several of which went to a third set/tie breaker. Team Shelter Island will have their name listed on the perpetual crystal bowl trophy and have a brick on the library patio inscribed with their name.

Raffle prizes from Sunset Beach, SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill, Sweet Tomato’s, Ram’s Head Inn and Marie Eiffel helped support the cause as well. The brainchild of Ann Biddlecom, whose daughter is a talented volleyball player, and coordinated by Sue Hine, the tournament was great fun for both players and spectators alike.