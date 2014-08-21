Free tick and mosquito awareness workshops

What type of tick is that? Is citronella effective to repel mosquitos? Did you know bug zappers do not attract mosquitos and actually kill many beneficial insects?

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County experts will host free workshops on identifying and reducing exposure to ticks and mosquitoes (and in particular will educate the public about the Asian Tiger mosquito) at the Suffolk County Learning Center at Cedar Beach in Southold on September 16 at 10 a.m.

Also, at the CCE building in Riverhead, 423 Griffing Avenue, on September 11 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend these awareness programs.

These workshops are made possible by a NYS Integrated Pest Management grant awarded to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk.

Community groups who would like to organize a free workshop, can contact CCE for more information.

Over the next few months, as part of the grant, Cornell experts will also be developing a Smartphone APP aimed at helping residents identify ticks.

Call Marie at 727-7850, ext. 212 for more information