Four arrests, 13 summonses on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Wednesday, August 6 at about 11:25 p.m., Manuel A. Montalvo, 48, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for failure to keep right and to signal a turn. He was then arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Montalvo was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on bail of $250.

Wayne D. Solotoff, 37, of Highland Park, New Jersey was driving on North Ferry Road on Saturday, August 9 at about 12:30 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to signal, failure to keep right, not moving safely from the lane and for speeding — 55 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Solotoff was arraigned in Justice Court, in front of Judge Rosenblum, and released on $750 bail.

Cody Ray Ringo, 32, of Shelter Island was driving on Shore Road in West Neck on Sunday, August 10 at about 12:10 a.m. when he was stopped for not moving safely from the lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. Mr. Ringo was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

On Sunday, August 10 at about 10:45 p.m., police stopped Jessica L. Athas, 44, of Boston, Massachusetts at a safety and sobriety checkpoint on South Ferry Road. Ms. Athas refused to take the pre-screen test and was charged with DWI. She was arraigned in court, Judge Rosenblum on the bench, and released on $750 bail.

SUMMONSES

Suzette M. Lee, 29, of San Bruno, California was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 7 for having an obstructed driver’s view.

On August 9, Andrew R. Maynard, 54, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was given a summons in Smith Cove for towing people without an observer on board.

A number of tickets were issued on August 10:

Daniel A. Smith, 75, of Hatfield, the United Kingdom, was given a ticket in Dering Harbor for operating an unregistered boat.

Daniel P. Mozeika, 31, of Wall, New Jersey was ticketed at Sunset Beach Restaurant for playing amplified music in excess of 50 decibels.

Robert E. Flore, 36, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut was given a summons for operating a boat in the North Channel at over 45 mph.

Jonathan B. Dearden, 29, of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Andrew N. Langham, 41, of Brooklyn was given a ticket on New York Avenue for driving while using a portable electronic device.

Gilda R. Haranzo, 49, of Darien, Connecticut was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Lana Gurariy, 40, of Valley Stream was given two summonses for a cellphone violation and failure to keep to the right.

Luis B. Sequilanda, 28, of East Hampton was given two tickets for unlicensed operation and for making an improper turn without a signal.

Following an investigation of a disabled vehicle alongside North Ferry Road on August 10, Joseph Roth-Altstandter, 22, of Brooklyn was issued a field appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released without bail to return to court at a later date.

Traffic Control Officers issued 96 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On August 5, Napoleon L. Lopez of Riverhead was on a North Ferry boat when his vehicle rolled into a parked vehicle, driven by Tom Mulligan of Riverhead. There was minor damage to the rear bumper of Mr. Mulligan’s vehicle, no damage to Mr. Lopez’s.

Daniel B. Rasmussen of Shelter Island reported on August 5 that he was driving on Brander Parkway when he hit a small deer. There was no damage to the vehicle and the deer ran off.

It was reported to police on August 7 that earlier a vehicle driven by Paul F. Wancura of Shelter Island had rolled into the rear of a vehicle driven by Chelsea Massa of East Hampton on a North Ferry boat, causing minor damage. There were two impressions from the license plate screws on the rear bumper of Ms. Massa’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 5, an harassment incident in Dering Harbor was reported but the caller declined to press charges.

A caller told police on August 5 about a sink hole at a storm drain in Silver Beach.

A Ram Island caller reported on August 5 hearing noise on the property, causing the dog to bark. Police searched the property but found no sign of anyone on the premises.

Police received a call at 1:20 a.m. on August 6 about a loud crowd outside on the patio of the Chequit. People were asked to move inside.

Sick raccoons were reported on August 6, 9 and 10 in the Center and Harbor View. Two were put down by police; it was not safe to shoot the third, which was removed from the property.

On August 7, 10 people on two boats tied up at adjacent docks in West Neck were creating noise and were advised to quiet down and not to take the boats out since they appeared to be intoxicated.

North Ferry requested an extra patrol on August 6 as a result of a disorderly crowd taking the last boat on previous Wednesdays. Police observed a young, rowdy crowd on a roadway but there were no further problems.

Dogs at large were reported in the Heights, West Neck and Dering Harbor on August 7, 8, 9 and 10.

A caller reported on August 7 that eight vehicles were illegally parked at the Shelter Island Country Club.

The manager made an announcement and all vehicles were moved.

A Center caller told police on August 8 that some unknown person was knocking on the window. The area was checked with negative results.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on August 9.

Police received a call about illegal clamming in Menantic on August 9. A member of the group had a valid town permit, had reached the town limit of one peck of clams and was planning to quit for the day.

On August 9, State Liquor Authority checks for underage drinking were carried out at SALT, Sunset Beach and the Dory. No violations were noted.

At 2 a.m. on August 10, a caller reported people fishing off a North Ferry boat. Police found about 20 people on the ferry boat. They were advised to leave and did so without incident.

Police were told on August 10 that there were campers on a Ram Island causeway. Police advised the campers about the town’s ordinance against camping.

On August 10, a Hay Beach caller told police there were people on his private beach. Police advised them to move to a public beach or stay below the high water line. They left without incident.

Police assisted passengers on a disabled boat anchored in West Neck on August 10.

A caller reported hearing fireworks or gunshots in Silver Beach on August 10. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Loud music was reported on August 10 at about 10:25 p.m. at Sunset Beach. The manager said the music was being turned off for the night.

A burglary alarm was set off at a residence in West Neck on August 6; it was set activated by cleaning staff.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic carbon monoxide alarm at a Center residence on August 9. Weak batteries set off the alarm.

The SIFD also answered a fire alarm at a Westmoreland residence. The cause was a puff-back from an oil burner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 6, 7, 8 and 11. An EMS team responded to a case on August 6 but transportation to the hospital was refused.

There were more than 90 incidents on the police blotter this week, many of which are not recorded here. Among those were numerous reports about lost and found articles, disabled vehicles and boats and help for residents in their homes. There also were multiple incidents of keys being locked in cars, vehicles blocking roadways and downed wires.