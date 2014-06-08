Doelger following Hynes to Patchogue-Medford

One of Shelter Island’s most popular teachers, Brian Doelger, resigned from the district today to accept a job as assistant principal of the Sexton Middle School in the Patchogue-Medford District. That’s the same district the Island’s former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hynes, is now superintendent Dr. Hynes has been a mentor to Mr. Doelger.

The official offer came Tuesday night from the Patchogue-Medford Board of Education and Mr. Doelger resigned his position with Shelter Island Wednesday morning.

Mr. Doelger taught social studies here for four years and was awarded tenure in June 2013. He previously taught in the Hicksville School District and at St. Anthony’s High School.

He said earlier that he had interviewed with Patchogue-Medford, but hadn’t yet been offered a job.

Prior to his teaching career that started in 2005, Mr. Doelger was vice president of sales and marketing for Jetson Midwest in Chicago. He has also coached basketball and baseball on Shelter Island.

Besides his very popular classes that included forums with major area politicians — including, Congressman Tim Bishop, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. and Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty — Mr. Doelger has been integrally involved in working with Dr. Hynes on restructuring the curriculum.

He has been among Dr. Hynes disciples in pushing for improving the educational process in various ways other than relying solely on testing and evaluating of students and teachers.

The announcement comes on the heels of the retirement of another popular teacher, Ann Marie Galasso in June. Board members were hoping to name her replacement by the end of July.

In a letter to the editor that will appear in next week’s Reporter, Mr. Doelger described his time on Shelter Island as “the best of my life,” but said he had to pursue the promotion to assistant principal.

“It is a heart-breaking decision,” he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com