Dering Harbor village update

Mayor Tim Hogue had just a few items on his agenda for a brief, sparsely attended meeting of the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees on Saturday morning, August 16.

• Goldfarb/Paredes property line: Mr. Hogue referred to previous public discussions about whether the lot line where Brad Goldfarb and Alfredo Paredes had planned to plant a hedge belongs to the homeowners or the village. Based on comments from those attending July’s meeting, he said the board was backing away from one possible solution — selling the disputed property to the residents — to a preference for an “evergreen easement,” which would leave the property to Mr. Goldfarb and Mr. Paredes in perpetuity.

Following the meeting, the board met in executive session to further consider the options.

The mayor noted that the Goldfarb/Paredes hedge application was deferred, pending the outcome of the property line decision.

• Road work: Approximately $40,000 in CHIPS money will be used to repair the asphalt on village roadways, the mayor announced, leaving a healthy balance in the CHIPS reserve for tackling the drainage/flooding problems on Yoko and Shore roads and on the Kelsey/Ferris property. After consulting with Highway Supervisor Jay Card Jr., Mr. Hogue said that work would begin after Labor Day when there is less traffic on the roadways.

• Well #2: Approval of the new back-up well is still pending from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

• The 2015 schedule of meetings for the Village Board of Trustees was approved.

The next board meeting will be held on Saturday, September 13 at 10 a.m., the board’s “winter” hours.