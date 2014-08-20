Cutting the pickle ribbon

Pickle Ball has come to Shelter Island complete with a ribbon cutting on the Shelter Island tennis courts.

A group of 30 or so players have been matching up for a couple of months, but on Monday they gatherred to make it official.

Marji Cyr and Betsy Ludlow have been the guiding spirits bringing the sport here.

It’s a game for all ages and skill levels, played with a whiffle ball and short paddles. Similar to tennis, badminton and ping-pong, but truly in its own category, the name comes from the Pacific Northwest where, it’s said, the sport was invented.

Out there, “the pickle boat” is the last boat to return with its catch, and at the sport’s birth, someone said that choosing up sides was like picking through the leftovers of the last boat.

Ms. Cyr says anyone is welcome to play, and the pickle ball matches are at the courts every Monday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m.