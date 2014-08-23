Cops: Shelter Island police assist in Greenport boating accident

A boat with two people aboard crashed Friday night into the Greenport breakwater — a rock jetty that juts into the bay toward Shelter Island, Southold Town police said.

The 47-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from Shelton, Conn., were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m., police said. Another boater nearby helped assist the victims to the hospital, police said.

The Greenport, Southold and East Marion Fire Departments responded to the scene along with the Southold Bay Constables, Shelter Island police, the U.S. Coast Guard and SeaTow.

The investigation into the incident is underway, police said. No further information was immediately available.

The breakwater has been the site of boating accidents in the past. In 2011, a Greenport man was arrested on drunken boating charges after mounting his boat onto the rocks in an early-morning crash.