Biggest catch of the day: Snapper Derby comes to town

Labor Day weekend wouldn’t be the same without the annual Snapper Derby, which will take place this year on Saturday, August 30, hosted by the Shelter Island Lions Club. All kids are welcome to participate — there is no registration or cost; all you have to do is go fishing, bring in your largest snapper and/or bluefish and keep track of how many you release.

Weigh-in is at 5 p.m. on the grounds of American Legion Hall. The rules are simple: participants should keep only one fish in each category to weigh in; a snapper is less than one pound and a bluefish is greater than a pound. Prizes for first through fifth places will be awarded for the largest in each category. Other prizes include the most caught and released snappers, based on the honor system,

All the kids who fish and are at the weigh-in will receive a T-shirt and enjoy free popcorn, pizza, burgers and hot dogs.

For those artistic snapper fishers, stop by Binder Pools and see John Kilb about picking up a free 4-foot by 4-foot sheet of plywood and enter the logo design contest. Each year, two logos are selected from the many entries. The winners receive a trophy and have the honor of seeing their logo displayed on the next year’s T-shirts. Each year, Bert Waife of Last Boat T-Shirts converts the plywood-based designs so they can be worn on the commemorative shirts.

So grab a pole and go fishing. It’s not only a lot of fun, but the donations from the event support the work the Lions Club does to help Islanders throughout the year.

Visit shelterislandlions.org for more information.