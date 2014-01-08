Beach volleyball tournament at Crescent Beach Saturday

Competitive or recreational? You can get your fill of either at the Shelter Island Beach Volleyball tournament sponsored by the Friends of the Library on Saturday, August 2 at 9 a.m. at Crescent Beach.

There will be a competitive bracket with several highly skilled teams vying for a perpetual trophy — a crystal bowl that will be kept on display at the library. Recreational winners will receive a trophy and each winning team will have a commemorative brick in the library patio.

Sunset Beach is helping to underwrite the event and will provide a $15 barbecue lunch for all attendees. Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes including gift certificates from Sunset Beach, Sweet Tomato’s and SALT and merchandise from Marie Eiffel. Reddings Market will donate croissants to sell to the early morning participants and spectators.

Come and test your volleyball skills — $5 for three tries -— consecutive bumps, jump as high as you can from a standing start, and if space permits, a serving accuracy contest. All winners will get a prize.

All team players receive a T-shirt, water bottle and raffle ticket.

The tournament was the idea of Ann Biddlecom, a volleyball mom who spends weekends on the Island when she is not attending her daughter’s league games. After being involved in the Turkey Plunge in November, she thought a summer event could bring together some of the best that the Island offers on an August day: the beach and volleyball matches, all to benefit the library.

Cindy Belt, head coach of the Shelter Island School’s girls volleyball team, and Pat Curtis, a longtime volleyball player, helped with the planning and recruiting of teams. Mark Massey was the liaison with Sunset Beach and the other prize donors and Brian Kelly made online registration and court setup possible. Talented graphic artist, Kiki Boucher, designed the poster and T-shirt logo.

Recreational volleyballers can still register the morning of the tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. for $20 per person. Minimum team size is four people and must include one female.

Come on down to the beach on Saturday for some fun, good sports, good food and show support for the library!