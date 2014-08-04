4 Tips to Staying Cool on the Greens

[sponsored_by action_blurb=”Sponsored By” name=”Great Rock Golf Club” url=”http://www.greatrockgolfclub.com/” logo=”https://northforker.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/bbe497_2d24ec397d0243928b453aee06c0fa6a.gif_srz_p_282_108_75_22_0.50_1.20_0.gif” byline=”Under new ownership and open for play. Open 7 days a week. In addition to our 18 hole course we have a full practice facility with driving range and short game area.” attribution_action_blurb=”Created By” attribution_name=”” attribution_url=””][/sponsored_by]

Golf, like many sports, requires commitment, dedication, and tenacity. The game is a perfect way to spend an afternoon outdoors with friends or family.

But with the hot summer sun beating down on your back, it can be a little hard to stay focused. Whether playing a full 18-hole game or spending an hour at the driving range, it’s important to be cautious of summer heat.

Luckily, golf pros and enthusiasts can keep cool on the green with these helpful tips.

Dress For The Game

The idea of wearing cotton on a hot day, in or out of the sun, is not so appealing. The best attire to don on the links is made of moisture wicking fabric. Pro golf apparel brands like Cutter & Buck use specially crafted fabric that absorbs moisture and dries quickly, unlike cotton and other popular fabrics. They’re also lightweight and UV protected, which helps to eliminate excess sweat.

Stay In The Shade

The best sun safety advice is always the same – stay out of it. On the course, however, that can be hard to do. Using sunblock and wearing a hat is a good start to protecting yourself from UV rays. During 18 holes, a golf cart can make 70 to 80 stops. When playing on a tree-lined course, keeping your golf cart in the shade helps keep you and the vehicle cool.

Drink A Lot Of Water

A game of golf can take more than four hours depending on other players on the course. Staying hydrated is one of the key ways to keep you safe while playing on hotter days. Players should drink at least one 12-ounce bottle of water per three holes. Room temperature water hydrates the body faster, but a cooler with some ice packs will help to keep your bottle of water from getting too hot.

Play During Ideal Tee Times

Playing a full 18 holes can take several hours. The best tee times for players are early in the morning, around 7 a.m., or the late afternoon at 4 p.m. Getting an early start will help ensure you and your fellow players are off the course before the sun reaches its highest point, which is when the heat and UV rays can be the most dangerous. By teeing off at 4 p.m., golfers can enjoy the game as the course begins to cool off.

Staying safe during hot weather is essential when enjoying any outdoor activity. You may not be as aware of the importance of sun protection while playing golf as you would be spending a day at the beach or going for a hike. Follow the above tips for a fun summer game of golf on the North Fork.