What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18, or comment below.

No one could identify the pink plastic play-car (below), badly in need of repairs like most of the other equipment at the Tot Lot. The playground for small children on School Street was created by community involvement and now needs your help to survive. Visit the Tot Lot Revitalization Committee’s website to get involved: facebook.com/totlotplayground.

Send donations to Shelter Island Lions Foundation, memo: “playground,” P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, New York 11964.