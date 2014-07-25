The Shelter Island Library: A hostess’s best friend

House guest season is upon us and with it comes the need to have plenty of entertainment options up your sleeve for when the weather is bad or the pleasures of the outdoors start to fade.

As the house guest calendar starts to fill, check out the resources available at the library. It’s the place to send your tired, your bored and your huddled guests longing for high-speed Internet access.

Each and every day, the library hosts activities for adults and children alike. You’ll find book discussions, craft programs, movies, musical events, lectures, discussions, games for adults and much more. There’s a summer reading program for children called “Fizz, Boom, Read” that all children, not just residents, can join. Get ready to be the most popular grandparent or hostess ever. And as an added benefit, all library activities are free.

In addition to events at the library itself, cardholders can check out passes that provide free access to three local museums, the Parrish, the South Fork Natural History Museum and the Children’s Museum of the East End. An outing to any of these places is a great change from the beach or pool and easy enough to arrange just by stopping at the circulation desk to check out the passes.

Rainy days will pass much more pleasantly if you stock up on DVDs of movies or television shows. Don’t see the titles you’re looking for? Log onto Live-brary and reserve your items through an inter-library loan.

Thanks to a recent change, items from other libraries are now delivered on Saturday, significantly reducing the turnaround time.

No high-speed Internet at home? No problem. The library has six wired terminals for adults and three for children. In addition, there’s high-speed WiFi throughout the building (including the lower level reading patio) and an iPad for in-library use. You can also check out a Nook e-reader or a Nexus tablet that allows you to “try before you buy.”

For an up-to-the-minute list of all the summer activities, check out the library’s website at readshelterisland.org or the listing in the Reporter’s weekly calendar. Copies of the current schedule are also available at the circulation desk.

See you (and your guests) at the library!

Selected new fiction:

“Delicious,” Ruth Reichl

“All the Light We Cannot See,” Anthony Doerr

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” Mary Higgins Clark

“Unlucky 13,” James Patterson

“The Son,” Joe Nesbo

“Robert B. Parker’s Cheap Shot,” Ace Atkins

“China Dolls,” Lisa See

“Midnight in Europe,” Alan Furst

“Mr. Mercedes,” Stephen King

“The Bees,” Laline Paul

“Bellweather Rhapsody,” Kate Racculia

“Bittersweet,” Miranda Beverly-Whittemore

“Bridge to Heaven,” Francine Rivers

“Cutting Teeth,” Julia Fierro

“Debbie Doesn’t Do It Anymore,” Walter Mosley

“The Directive,” Matthew Quirk

“The Director,” David Ignatius

“I Am Pilgrim,” Terry Hayes

“In Paradise,” Peter Matthiessen

“Jack of Spies,” David Downing

“The Last Kind Words Saloon,” Larry McMurtry

“Lovers at the Chameleon Club, Paris 1932,” Francine Prose

“Miss Julia’s Marvelous Makeover,” Ann B. Ross

“Two Sisters,” Mary Hogan

“The Snow Queen,” Michael Cunningham

“Resistant,” Michael Palmer (large print)

“Ghost Ship,” Clive Cussler (large print)

“Chestnut Street,” Maeve Binchy (large print)

“A Family Affair,” Fern Michaels (large print)

“Live to See Tomorrow,” Iris Johansen

Selected new non-fiction:

“The Closer,” Mariano Rivera

“Everybody’s Got Something,” Robin Roberts

“Good Talk, Dad,” Bill Geist and Willie Geist

“Hungry Girl Diet,” Lisa Lillien

“The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet,” Mark Hyman

“The Price of Silence,” William D. Cohan

“Hard Choices,” Hillary Rodham Clinton

“No Place to Hide,” Glenn Greenwald

“The Romanov Sisters,” Helen Rappaport

“Sally Ride,” Lynn Sherr

“How to Write Anything,” Laura Brown

“Executive Presence,” Sylvia Ann Hewlett

“One Nation,” Ben Carson and Candy Carson