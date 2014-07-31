The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Exploring Pond Life, Mashomack’s Sanctuary Pond. Young Naturalists, ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations requested. Reserve a spot at 749-1001.

Book Bingo, for kids, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Congressman Tim Bishop, “Update from Capitol Hill,” Shelter Island Public Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Beach Volleyball Tournament, benefits Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach, check-in time 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. start; recreational teams of four cost $80. Barbecue lunch: $15 per person. Raffle, T-shirts and team prizes. Everyone welcome.

Beach break, 1.5-mile walk in Mashomack’s summer woods, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Donations appreciated. 749-1001.

One Day in History, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House grounds, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Includes Revolutionary War re-enactment, bake sale, children’s crafts and petting zoo, Chinese auction and more. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 through 12. 749-0025.

Contra Dance, Sylvester Manor’s musicians Edith and Bennett with caller Dave Harvey at Windmill Field, 7 p.m. Tickets at the door: adults $10; kids $5.

20th Anniversary Gala, Perlman Music Program, 6 p.m. reception followed by concert and dinner in East Hampton. Call 212-877-5045 for ticket information.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4

Ecumenical Vacation Bible School, through August 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 3 to grade 5, St. Mary’s Church. $60/child; $100 max/family. Scholarships. 749-5065.

‘Time Travelers’ program, through August 8, Shelter Island Historical Society, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-0025 or email info@shelterislandhistorical.org. $100 for members, $10 discount/siblings; $150 for non-members.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

Pizza and a movie, for teens, “Divergent,” Shelter Island Library, 4 p.m. Rated PG-13.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

Mad Scientist party, experiments at the Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Mini lighthouses, kids, make a lighthouse replica, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 31: School Board meeting, 5 p.m., school boardroom.

August 1: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

August 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 6: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.