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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults cancelled for the summer.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library at the beach, Thursdays in August, Wades Beach. Check out books, buy used or swap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, June through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Exploring Pond Life, Mashomack’s Sanctuary Pond. Young Naturalists, ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations requested. Reserve a spot at 749-1001.

Book Bingo, for kids, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Congressman Tim Bishop, “Update from Capitol Hill,” Shelter Island Public Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students, Geffenberg Tent, 7:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 for more info.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Beach Volleyball Tournament, benefits Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach, check-in time 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. start; recreational teams of four cost $80. Barbecue lunch: $15 per person. Raffle, T-shirts and team prizes. Everyone welcome.

Beach break, 1.5-mile walk in Mashomack’s summer woods, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Donations appreciated. 749-1001.

One Day in History, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House grounds, 10 a.m. to  3 p.m. Includes Revolutionary War re-enactment, bake sale, children’s crafts and petting zoo, Chinese auction and more. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 through 12. 749-0025.

Contra Dance, Sylvester Manor’s musicians Edith and Bennett with caller Dave Harvey at Windmill Field, 7 p.m. Tickets at the door: adults $10; kids $5.

20th Anniversary Gala, Perlman Music Program, 6 p.m. reception followed by concert and dinner in East Hampton. Call 212-877-5045 for ticket information.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4

Ecumenical Vacation Bible School, through August 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 3 to grade 5, St. Mary’s Church. $60/child; $100 max/family. Scholarships. 749-5065.

‘Time Travelers’ program, through August 8, Shelter Island Historical Society, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-0025 or email info@shelterislandhistorical.org. $100 for members, $10 discount/siblings; $150 for non-members.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

Pizza and a movie, for teens, “Divergent,” Shelter Island Library, 4 p.m. Rated PG-13.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

Mad Scientist party, experiments at the Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Mini lighthouses, kids, make a lighthouse replica, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 31: School Board meeting, 5 p.m., school boardroom.

August 1: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

August 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 6: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.